| 6°C Dublin

Leanne Kiernan scores six-minute hat-trick in Liverpool’s Championship victory over Blackburn

Leanne Kiernan is pictured with the match ball after her hat-trick against Blackburn. Photo: liverpoolfc.com Expand

Close

Leanne Kiernan is pictured with the match ball after her hat-trick against Blackburn. Photo: liverpoolfc.com

Leanne Kiernan is pictured with the match ball after her hat-trick against Blackburn. Photo: liverpoolfc.com

Leanne Kiernan is pictured with the match ball after her hat-trick against Blackburn. Photo: liverpoolfc.com

Ireland striker Leanne Kiernan scored a six-minute hat-trick in Liverpool’s 6-0 FA Women's Championship hammering of Blackburn.

The 22-year-old forward, who signed for the Reds from West Ham last summer, won the Carlsberg player of the match for her display.

The Cavan-born star, who has scored five goals in her 22 Ireland senior appearances – notched her three-goal tally between the 52nd and 58th minutes, including a right-footed effort which found the top corner of the Blackburn net.

Kiernan's Ireland team-mate Niamh Fahey gave Liverpool the lead in the first half.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy