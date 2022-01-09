Leanne Kiernan scores six-minute hat-trick in Liverpool’s Championship victory over Blackburn

Leanne Kiernan is pictured with the match ball after her hat-trick against Blackburn. Photo: liverpoolfc.com

Ireland striker Leanne Kiernan scored a six-minute hat-trick in Liverpool’s 6-0 FA Women's Championship hammering of Blackburn.

The 22-year-old forward, who signed for the Reds from West Ham last summer, won the Carlsberg player of the match for her display.

The Cavan-born star, who has scored five goals in her 22 Ireland senior appearances – notched her three-goal tally between the 52nd and 58th minutes, including a right-footed effort which found the top corner of the Blackburn net.

Kiernan's Ireland team-mate Niamh Fahey gave Liverpool the lead in the first half.

A message from @kiernan_leanne after a special hat-trick 🤳 pic.twitter.com/FPq7R7wB1V — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 9, 2022