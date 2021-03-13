Leagues apart: Junior soccer fears being left behind as top tiers get green light

It was close to 11pm on a dark February night when Andy McNulty, the manager of TEK United, received a phone call from a talented Leinster Senior League player.

He was calling to say he had accepted the offer of a trial with a League of Ireland club and was reluctantly walking away from intermediate football because he had no other option.

McNulty received a few calls like that in the run-up to the close of the LOI transfer window and they weren’t all from his players either.

With no return in sight for the highest level of amateur football, players desperate to get back on the pitch were putting out feelers to see if the well-connected former Bohemians goalkeeper could open doors for them.

He had a role in helping five players get fixed up at First Division level, a reflection of the fact that the top level in the regional leagues contains individuals with the ability to comfortably switch to the lower reaches of the League of Ireland.

What stops them from doing so in normal times is the commitment and travel involved for modest reward. Indeed, some of the set-ups at the top end of the intermediate and junior game would compare favourably under several headings, including the financial bottom line when all the factors are taken into consideration.

Covid-19 has moved those goalposts, and it won’t be easy to relocate them.

Three months into 2021, the only three active leagues in the country are the two League of Ireland men’s divisions and the Women’s National League. There are around 280,000 registered players around the country – this includes adults and kids – playing a waiting game.

Earlier this week, there was some positive news for McNulty when his league stated they were hopeful of a return in June/July pending public health approval and a supportive vote and while it’s all suitably vague, it was appreciated as it’s better than complete radio silence.

In the debate around the return of team sport in Ireland, competitive junior and intermediate soccer players, a contingent that numbers in tens of thousands, feel they have been forgotten.

Discussion around the GAA world takes in inter-county and club performers whereas the resumption of the ‘elite’ leagues is the centrepiece of discourse around the FAI’s activity.

McNulty found that disillusionment was a massive factor for those who contacted him. There were requests from individuals who deep down possibly knew it wouldn’t work out for them but the chance to even be allowed train offered the prospect of a release from the gloom of an empty calendar that was once filled by football dates. It’s a snapshot of the struggle being felt by people who have lost a sense of purpose.

“They weren’t even all hopeful of a contract,” says McNulty. “The attitude was that at least if I can get to kick a ball, I’m happy.”

Only a select few were able to get fixed up while others had the chance but decided on balance it wasn’t worth it. The irony is that on the last Thursday of February, a time when sides across the country normally get to train, the only sanctioned match in the country was at the home of a Leinster Senior League club.

Two confused teenagers on bicycles stopped at the railings running alongside the astro pitch at Trinity Donaghmede FC to try and figure out what was going on. They asked a Cobh Ramblers sub who was nipping in to use the portaloo during the first half what was happening.

“It’s a League of Ireland friendly,” he explained.

The lads reckoned the team in red-and-black stripes was Bohs but it was actually Longford. This closed-doors match was taking place in the training base of the Premier Division newcomers.

Gardaí interrupted a number of Daire Doyle’s early pre-season sessions because they had received calls about activity on the pitch that runs next to a main road. Punters assumed this was illegal conduct by Trinity players because of the ban affecting grassroots sides.

But the Government gave the green light for Longford and Cobh to play on because of the league’s professional status and national standing.

It just so happens that a good number of the protagonists were operating at a much more local level in 2020.

Longford’s starting side included Aaron Robinson, an outstanding player with Bluebell in the Leinster Senior League, who Doyle has taken a chance on in the hope he can make the leap to the top flight.

The visiting Cobh side that came away with the win was stacked with players recruited from the Munster Senior League in recent weeks.

Veterans of that scene feel the same frustration as their Dublin counterparts with better players being tempted away and the rest left in limbo, believing FAI updates lack the reassurance of a clear roadmap.

David Kiely, a long-time servant for Cork’s Avondale United, a club who won the FAI Intermediate Cup five times in the 2010s, voiced his frustrations in January and caused a stir.

“I got a small bit of grief on social media about things I said and it’s important for me to say that people have been misunderstanding me,” he stresses. “I’m not saying we should be back ahead of businesses being opened and people getting vaccinated. I’m not foolish enough to say amateur football should just be brought back before that.

“What I’m saying is that the level we play at is very high and not too far off the League of Ireland First Division but we are being treated as we are miles apart. And those LOI First Division clubs are coming for our players because they are active and it’s an easy sell.

“As disappointed as I am to lose players, I wouldn’t say anything bad to anyone who gets a chance to do what they love because we have nothing at all on the horizon to offer them. We don’t have a timeline. I’m not saying that I want to be back next week. I just want to know what the plans are.”

In response to his comments, Munster Senior League officials have suggested there’s a back-up plan in mind.

The broader message from the FAI – publicly and privately – is that they haven’t forgotten the so-called grassroots leagues but it’s a battle they can’t fight at the moment given the public health situation.

“It’s as important to get back the amateur grassroots up and running but the practical reality is that the elite game is different and it can be in a more controlled environment,” says a senior FAI source. “At this stage, it looks like there’ll be no football until April at the earliest and the extent to which it will be allowed is up for debate. But it’s likely to be kids first.”

CEO Jonathan Hill addressed the issue at his opening press conference.

“I don’t discriminate between the levels,” he said. “It’s been an extraordinary challenging period not just for the players but for the volunteers trying to keep the grassroots clubs going. We’ve debated those issues at the highest level of government and the Department of Sport is very sensitive of those issues.”

McNulty has no reason to doubt the sincerity but the past year has increased scepticism.

“It seems that we’re always the bottom of the ladder when it comes to these discussions,” he argues.

Craig Walsh, the one-time ‘Football’s Next Star’ candidate who then played League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Shelbourne amongst others, is an example of a footballer operating in the amateur game primarily out of personal choice.

After dropping to the First Division sphere, he found it a slog when combining it with a day job. The LOI is becoming younger because players find it hard to do both.

Even within the Leinster Senior League, he chose to revert from the high-achieving set-up at Crumlin to the less-intensive demands at Inchicore Athletic so he could get his life balance right.

In addition to a job with a building supplies company, the 28-year-old has established a junior academy (Little Maestros) with old team-mate Adam Mitchell.

He’s now wondering if he should have tried to give the LOI another bash in 2021 but it was too late before the penny dropped.

At the moment, he wouldn’t be fit enough to make an impression somewhere, despite his boss indicating he’d be understanding around work time.

“I’m lucky at the moment, in that at least I’m working whereas it’s different for lads whose jobs have stopped,” he stresses.

“From my side of things, you’re doing 40-50 hours a week and then you have a match on a Friday and that could involve getting on a bus and going halfway around the country. It’s no way to live unless you’re full-time and giving it your all.

“I thought that the Leinster Senior League might be back before the summer anyway. Obviously that doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case.”

While this week’s statement helped, there’s now an apprehension about what they will come back to.

McNulty and Kiely paint a stark picture at different ends of the country. The reality for amateur clubs across all the provinces is a lot of their traditional fundraising avenues are gone.

“If you look at the front of the jerseys in our leagues, a lot of the teams are sponsored by pubs because they go back there after the game,” says McNulty.

“How are publicans going to give them €3,000 or €4,000 when their own doors aren’t open? And that’s also a problem for the fundraising, for the people who go around the pubs on the big days selling lotto or raffle tickets.

“I would be concerned for a lot of clubs that don’t have a schoolboy set-up. If you look through the divisions, there’s an awful lot of standalone teams, similar to TEK, where we only have the senior team. There’s no revenue stream there now.”

Avondale do have a youth set-up which can bring some money in via registrations, although coaches and pitches come at a cost.

“Our main sponsorship is a gym,” says Kiely. “And naturally those funds have been cut because their revenue is gone. That’s how our clubs survive. Sponsorship. And when sponsorship levels are cut, everything else has to be cut.”

There is a vibe that fed-up players won’t come back, although there is also an acknowledgement that the stress of the broader overall picture can lead to rash proclamations.

“I am of the older generation and would be friendly with other players of the same generation at all of the clubs. I’ve been texting a lot of them and a lot of them are saying they aren’t coming back,” continues Kiely. “These are really well-respected fellas with good CVs. Part of that is frustration. Maybe when we do resume, they will come back.

“But I think the ramifications of this are wide ranging and deep and we’re not going to know until a few months after whenever we resume what the real picture is.”

McNulty voices similar concerns. He hasn’t met his players collectively since December and while personal trainers in their squad proved a positive presence for arranging Zoom workouts in the first lockdown, the enthusiasm has been drained now.

“We haven’t done a tap since Christmas,” he says.

“The feedback was that quite a lot of the group were demoralised without having a set return date.

“I have lost three or four lads that have gone into early retirement. These lads are not even 35 yet but because they’re after getting out of the routine and they’re used to being at home and their kids are getting older, maybe their partner is relying on them a lot more.

“That’s happening across the board. And then you’re going to have the young lads that just generally drop off anyway because of a lack of interest. That happens on a seasonal basis anyway and this isn’t going to help.”

If there’s a glass-half-full slant on the crisis, it’s that if players who go into the League of Ireland do well, then it might provide a reminder there are diamonds in the rough.

McNulty feels only a handful of league managers pay respect to the next level down of the sport, even though there are success stories like Huddersfield’s Daniel Grant and Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly, two youngsters who were playing in the LSL as teenagers because they weren’t ready for the LOI then.

He wants the current impasse to prompt a debate around establishing stronger links, especially with the LOI underage leagues ending abruptly at U-19 level, although the extent to which the talent has been cherry-picked leads him to wonder if the standard will drop off now.

Walsh points out that intermediate clubs own facilities whereas there are League of Ireland sides renting everywhere they use.

McNulty reckons the most significant difference between the strands of the game is the superior fitness of the LOI operators. He doesn’t see a dramatic gulf in other areas, including managing the safety of protagonists.

“I’m not trying to sling any mud at the SSE Airtricity League, but I know some of those clubs aren’t doing any more or less than what some amateur clubs can do with Covid, in terms of taking temperatures at training,” he stresses.

There is a numbers game at play, of course. Establishing a hierarchy between the strands of the amateur ranks would be a diplomatic minefield. Social players will say they are missing it as much as those who take it more seriously, so they’re all bound in limbo.

They’re not alone. Smaller sporting associations across the nation feel there is too much focus on the major team sports when their pursuits are grounded. But even within the big three, there are voices looking to be heard, fearing things may never be the same again.

