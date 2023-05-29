League title disappointment at United still lingers for Ireland legend Kevin Moran

Kevin Moran of Manchester United in action against Kenny Dalglish during the 1983 Milk Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley. Liverpool won the match 2-1 after extra time. Photo: David Cannon/Allsport

Former Ireland and Manchester United defender Kevin Moran admits not winning a league title remains the biggest disappointment of his decade-long spell at Old Trafford.

Moran enjoyed a sporting career like no other, winning two All-Ireland titles with Dublin in 1976 and 1977 before signing for Manchester United where he would pick up two FA Cup medals, as well as lining out for Jack Charlton’s Ireland at two major tournaments.

Moran’s extraordinary exploits in both codes, which he even played simultaneously for a short time while at United, will simply never be repeated in the modern day.

But despite his remarkable career, the former centre-half admits it’s the lack of an English league medal in his collection which remains his biggest disappointment.

“If anything about my career with United, yes I had two FA Cup winners medals, but it was not winning the league. We were close on a number of occasions, but not getting over the final hurdle was always my major disappointment,” said Moran, in his documentary Codebreaker which was broadcast on RTÉ One last night.

​After achieving back-to-back All-Ireland crowns in finals against Kerry and Armagh, the former All-Star was spotted by Manchester United scout Billy Behan, and after a three-day trial at Old Trafford, Moran was offered a professional contract, much to his disbelief.

“After an FAI Cup game with Pegasus, Billy approached me asking if I would go over on trial. At first I said no. Football was a sport, I never looked upon it as being like a career,” said Moran. “But Billy came back to me later and I remember saying, ‘I got to go over and see what it’s like.’

“At the end of the three days they liked what they had seen, and offered me a two-and-a-half-year contract. I went, ‘Are you joking me? Do you mind if I have some time to think about it?’ The Dublin set-up was huge, winning the two All-Irelands at the time, you didn’t want to leave that. But I had to give it a try and eventually decided I was going to go.”

Moran made 231 appearances for United before departing in 1988, shortly after the arrival of Alex Ferguson. Spells at Sporting Gijon and Blackburn Rovers followed, but it’s in the green jersey in which he’s fondly remembered by Ireland supporters.

“Here we were in our first ever tournament (Euro 88), and the first game we were playing was against England. That ranks for me as my biggest moment in my career as an international,” said Moran, who earned 71 caps between 1980 and 1994, of the 1-0 win in Stuttgart.

“It was much more of a family set-up than any other international set-up I would say. We had such a great bond and enjoyed each other’s company.

Of David O’Leary’s penalty, which sent Ireland through to the 1990 World Cup quarter-final, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Italy, he said: “Packie (Bonner) made the save, David O’Leary was up next and he said he wanted to take the fifth penalty. You kind of knew he was confident about it.

“We were going out to win (against Italy) and knew we were capable. In the aftermath, I remember sitting in the dressing-room and just feeling devastated. It was a good period, I think the pleasure we gave to people back home was very important.

“I finished (playing) at 38 so that was a good innings. A 12-year-old Kevin would not have believed the career that went ahead of him.”