'You’re telling me winning it after 18 games is winning a league?' - Dundalk star Hoban questions Rovers' title win

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban has suggested that Shamrock Rovers' league title win last year was not a 'proper' triumph because the season was just 18 games long.

Stephen Bradley's side went unbeaten to take the crown from a Dundalk outfit whose league form went off a cliff once they fell off the pace, with the Lilywhites eventually finishing 22 points back in third with Europe their focus in the final weeks of the season.

Filippo Giovagnoli's side denied Hoops the double in a dramatic FAI Cup Final and spice lingers between the two camps, with Dundalk's leading marksman Hoban - who missed the Aviva showpiece and the end of their Europa League run with a serious ankle injury - asserting that a 36-game 2021 season will be a true test of Rovers.

“It’s a proper league, isn’t it?" Hoban told Dundalk's official website.

"You’re telling me that winning the league after 18 games is winning a league? It’s not. It’s like being top of the table in June and saying ‘we won the league’. Come on. Let’s be realistic here.

“Before we went into the games last summer I said it was ridiculous. I could not see myself, if we had won the 18 games last season, celebrating like we had won the league, especially after winning three before that. I just couldn’t do it.

“I saw last year’s league as a chance to win a Champions League spot and we didn’t do that. We finished third, and although we qualified for Europe, it was still disappointing, but this year we have to try and retain what’s ours, which is a 36-game, proper league.”

Hoban is still in recovery mode as Dundalk return to pre-season training with work to do to get up to speed.

He described the injury sustained in the final league game with Sligo Rovers as the worst of his career.

“I was in a bit of shock when the results came back but I had the surgery and it’s not something that’s going to stop me,” he said.

“Fitness-wise, I’m ahead of schedule on the pitch but in terms of trying to get the full strength back into the ankle, I’m not quite there yet.

“On Tuesday, I had my hardest run so things seem to be progressing well and touch wood, it won’t be too long before I’m back on the pitch and playing games.”

