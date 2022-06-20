Robbie Benson of Dundalk, second from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Rovers

Stephen O’Donnell hopes to get Dundalk back to the summit of the Premier Division, and their dominance over the last decade is helping his side believe they can get there, he says.

Dundalk saw off champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night, their eighth win in ten games. Before Rovers won two consecutive league titles, Dundalk had won five of the previous six. O’Donnell, who won four league medals under Stephen Kenny, said it’s a source of confidence for the current group.

“Ultimately Dundalk in the last ten years have been the dominant club,” said O’Donnell.

“You saw with Real Madrid winning the Champions League, it means something when the club has been successful. Granted not in the last couple of years, but this has been the dominant club and we are striving to get back there. We are taking on the current dominant team and we have a bit of that about ourselves.”

Despite their excellent run of form, the Dundalk manager won't be getting carried away, and stressed the importance of their defensive record which is currently the second best in the league.

"I see no reason to be saying we're in a title race,” O’Donnell added.

“We're just going to keep training and playing well, because if you take your eye off the ball you can forget about any type of race. Results like tonight only give lads confidence.

“Our defensive record is very good. We've only conceded seven goals from open play and three of those were in the first two games. We were drawing a lot of games earlier in the season. I just knew if we could add that bit of quality, we could flip those score lines and we have done that now."

Dundalk are five points off leaders Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand and travel down the M1 to face Shelbourne on Friday.