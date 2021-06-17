‘You have to park your ego at the door’ – Vinny Perth hoping to restore ‘pride in the jersey’ after Dundalk return

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth has vowed to restore "pride in the jersey" at the struggling Louth outfit after his remarkable return to the Oriel Park hot seat was completed, 10 months after he was sacked by the club.

And on the back of reports of a strained relationship with the club's Sporting Director, Jim Magilton, and certain sections of the dressing room from his previous time as manager, Perth admitted "there were a couple of conversations that had to be had" but says it was time to "park egos at the door".

Perth was announced as Dundalk's new manager on Wednesday night and, having overseen training at Oriel on Thursday, he will be in charge for Friday's league game at home to his former club, Longford Town, a return just over 300 days after he was axed in the wake of a 3-0 loss in the Champions League to Slovenian side Celje.

The immediate tasks are to improve a league run which has seen Dundalk drop to third from bottom in the table, as well as a European test against Welsh opposition next month, and a revamp of the squad is inevitable, with Perth saying: "In my view as a coach, this squad is out of sync."

Perth, speaking to the club's own in-house media in the absence of a press conference, says he can't promise success but he has vowed to regain a work ethos.

"The club is where it is, let's get back together, let's fight together, let's battle together. I don't know where this journey is going to end up, I can't guarantee anything but we will get back the players being proud, playing for the jersey, playing for the club, playing for the fans, that's all we can promise, the rest will look after itself," Perth said.

"Sometimes in life you're very lucky and you get what's called a second chance. Statistically, UEFA say 65% of most managers only get one job and this is my second, albeit at the same club. I'm very lucky. There is no doubt that a lot went on in those 12 months and between. It took a lot of soul searching on both sides but we've come up with what I think is a really good solution. I'm really proud to be back.

"I can't speak for the board but I might be seen as a safe pair of hands, someone who has had success at the club before over an eight and a half year period. I'm probably seen as a safe pair of hands in that sense, but someone who also knows how to win and has been part of the winning culture in this group.

"For that reason, the board effectively felt I was the right person to do that job. Absolutely, there was a certain amount of obstacles to get over and there was hurt on both sides but you have to park your ego at the door in any business you ever go into, otherwise you have no chance. Yes, I was hurt and maybe the club was hurt as well but really what matters is Dundalk Football Club."

Perth says he will work alongside Sporting Director Magilton, who had been acting as interim manager since Filippo Giovagnoli left two months ago despite local reports of tension between the pair.

"Myself and Jim have come to the agreement that we can make this club better and we've started that process already," says Perth, adding that he had supported the recruitment of a Sporting Director last year.

"I have seen and heard a lot of talk about that but all you can do is tell people the real situation. We have met so often over the last 72 hours, we've had a lot of meetings about how to improve the squad and we're on the same page for a lot of issues at the football club and in the squad.

"We all park our egos and get on with it and one thing I know about Jim Magilton is he wants the best for Dundalk FC and so do I. If that is a common trait then we can go a long way and we'll start to see improvements. I just need people to be patient with us for the next two or three weeks and we'll see improvements. It's on a sound footing."

Perth says he was aware of debate on social media that a section of the squad opposed his return.

"Of course it's tough to take. Listen, that is the problem with social media, that's the problem with rumours," he said.

"There is no doubt that there are a couple of discussions that I had to have. When a manager leaves a club there are people who are always hurt.

"I don't see it as an issue. It's outside noise and I don't really pay too much attention to it. There is too much of it going on at the moment in life. It's not an issue but there were a couple of conversations that had to be had. I had 20 odd players in 2019 and 2020 and not all of them played. I don't expect them to be happy."

Dundalk host Longford Town on Friday night.