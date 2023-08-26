‘You can't rely on one person’ – Stephen Bradley happy for Shamrock Rovers to share goalscoring burden

Roberto Lopes, right, scores Shamrock Rovers' first goal, despite pressure from Dundalk's Louie Annesley, during the LOI Premier Division match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley says he doesn’t care where the goals come from for his Shamrock Rovers side after a defender did the needful and delivered the goal to put potential title rivals Dundalk to the sword.

Centre half Lopes scored a rare goal, only his second of the season and his first in four months, to give the Hoops the 1-0 win they needed to retain a four-point lead over second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic.

A clean sheet was a huge plus for the champions who conceded late and dropped points in their previous league game but even though the goal famine goes on for lead striker Rory Gaffney Bradley is not worried.

"Everyone wants someone who can score 40 goals a season, that's why they cost 200-million, they are very hard to get,” Bradley said after the Dundalk win.

“We have always looked at that, we need to share the goals around and can't be reliant on one person. Look at Dundalk, for years (Pat) Hoban was the man but if he was injured or suspended, where do the goals come from?

"It's a difficult one. We have always said, it has to come from the team.

"When Stephen McPhail came in he spoke about Cardiff winning the Championship and their top scorer had nine goals, we went through it and realised that's how we need to go.

"You can't rely on one person and with how we play we allow Rory to come off and overload certain areas, he's not just a centre forward, there’s so much more to the game.

“Young Johnny Kenny is learning that at the moment. We want everyone to chip in, that's always been the case, we've been the top scorers in the last three years.”

Rovers fans welcomed the defeat of Dundalk, only a second win in five league games.

“You have to put in the fact that they beat us, twice, the last two times we played them. They are a good side, we know they are dangerous in transition, eight games left now and a lot of big games left between now and the end of the season. They are all big so it's a big win,” added Bradley, admitting that his side needed a half-time tweak to outwit a Dundalk outfit who had been strong.

“First half we started really well, but we knew they'd play in transition, especially when we saw Horgan and Kelly playing off the side, their transitions came off us not making that extra pass.

"If you make that extra pass they have go go narrow and deep and then you have them, and we didn't do that, we were crossing too early, shooting too early," he said.

“Second half we did that, we controlled the game a lot more by making the extra pass high up the pitch and making them go deep, we took away their game.

"First half, they had a couple of opportunities in transition but in the second half we really killed the game which was good to see.

“The clean sheet was really important, we were close to two weeks ago (against Shelbourne) and we were annoyed with the goal, a last minute header from a corner but I felt the performance was good.

"On Friday night you could see we learned, we narrowed it up, got bodies in, Hoban is the best there's been in the box and you have to be careful with him.

"Every time the ball went wide, we defended really well and I'm delighted with the clean sheet, Alan (Mannus) was really good, made saves at important times.”