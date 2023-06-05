‘You can’t be throwing your toys out of the pram’ – Lee Grace praises attitude of the Shamrock Rovers squad

The Hoops’ resources have been tested in recent weeks by injury and suspension, four players banned for Friday’s game at home to Dundalk, so in that time, squad players previously denied game time, such as Leon Pohls and Aaron Greene, have proved crucial. Greene grabbed both goals in the 2-0 defeat of Dundalk. Players like Neil Farrugia and Seán Hoare rejoin the squad for the Bank Holiday Monday test away to Sligo Rovers, but for Grace, the bench is key.

“You can see the depth of the squad when it’s needed and I don’t think if you take anyone out or in that you’re weakening the team, which is what you want. You want lads fighting for positions and the boys who came in on Friday did that. It’s putting decisions in the gaffer’s head and that’s what you want,” says Grace.

“Through the years, I’ve been out of the team myself. I know how lads are feeling. It’s a squad game. You can’t be throwing your toys out of the pram. You see the team popping up on Thursday, whenever we get it, and you can be disappointed for a few minutes, but you have to get on with it. It’s a team game at the end of the day. You can see how quickly it turns.

“You can be out of the team, get in play well and you’re in a for a run of games. Greener took his chance, so he’s given the gaffer headache for the next two weeks. He was everywhere on Friday. He gives you so much energy. We want to press high. That’s what the gaffer wants and Greener gives us so much legs.

“Aaron’s been in and out. It’s been tough for him. No one likes not playing or not starting, so Greener’s a top pro, When he gets his chance like he did on Friday. He takes it. He was brilliant.”

An injury-hit Sligo take on the champions with morale low after four defeats in five games, but amid the run was a win over title challengers Derry City and Grace is wary. “Sligo is always a tough place to go. They gave us a right game here the last time we played them. I’m sure we’ll get more of the same on Monday,” says Grace.

“Obviously, we’d like to kick on now and run away with the league, but it’s never as easy as that. We have to take care of our own business. The last few years, after the summer break, we usually kick on. Hopefully, it’ll be more of the same this year. With Europe coming around, we need everyone back. We’ve a tough run of fixtures after the break, but we’ll concentrate on Sligo now, then UCD next week.”

His squad ravaged by injury, Sligo boss John Russell admits his side have a big task ahead. “They’re a top team. They’ve got an incredible squad of players that have been there and done it. They know what it takes to win leagues and qualify for Europe, so it’ll be a big test,” Russell says.

“But we’ve shown in the two games so far against them that when we had a full cohort of players, we’ve done really well against them. First game of the season at home, we got a draw, and probably deserved to get something up in Tallaght a couple of weeks back. We’re down bodies, but it’s important that who we select Monday goes out to try and win the game, like we do every game.”