Wright the hero as Bohemians snatch late win over Derry City

Andre Wright, 15, celebrates with Bohemians team-mates after scoring their winning goal late in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Derry City at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A late, late show from Bohemians saw them come from behind at home to Derry City and get the win which reduces Shamrock Rovers' lead at the top of the table to five points.

Bohs had fallen behind after only two minutes when Oluwaseun Atintunde profited from quick thinking by Walter Figuera, and Bohs struggled to get into the game for long spells.

Fans watching on the live stream were confused between the all blue strip of the home side and Derry's all-black kit, with referee Ben Connolly declining a request from Bohs to change into their white strip at half time to limit the confusion.

Bohs appeared to be on their way to a loss, as Derry eyed up third place in the league table which would have been only a point away with a win.

And in injury time drama, Bohs won through, sub Keith Ward with a key role.

He scored a penalty a minute into injury time, awarded after Ciaran Coll fouled Ross Tierney in the box and in the 95th minute Ward's free kick into the box led to a goalmouth scramble, Andre Wright with the last touch and the winner.

