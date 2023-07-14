Women’s FAI Cup first-round fixtures confirmed: Wexford Youths face trip to DLR Waves on August 26

Megan Smyth-Lynch of Shelbourne with the Sport Direct Women's FAI Cup. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Four-time Women’s FAI Cup winners Wexford Youths will begin the 2023 campaign with a trip to DLR Waves on August 26, while last year’s runners-up Athlone Town host Galway United later that evening, as fixture details for the first round were confirmed on Friday.

There are three all Women’s Premier Division ties in round one, with current league leaders Peamount United set to visit Limerick's Treaty United, hoping to win their third FAI Cup and first since 2020.

Non-league Cabinteely host Bohemians on August 27, with Sligo Rovers also welcoming Donegal’s Bonagee United to the Showgrounds that afternoon.

Defending champions Shelbourne have received a bye into the next round.

Women’s FAI Cup First Round

Saturday August 26 2023

Terenure Rangers v Cork City, Richmond Park, 2.0

Treaty United v Peamount United, Markets Field, 2.0

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, UCD Bowl, 4.0

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney, Tallaght Stadium, 5.30

Athlone Town v Galway United, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.0

Sunday August 27 2023

Cabinteely v Bohemians, Carlisle Grounds, 2.0

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United, The Showgrounds, 2.0