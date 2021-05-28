Will Patching on the double for Derry City in Drogheda

Derry City's Will Patching in action against Darrah Markey of Drogheda United during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Will Patching was the star turn as Derry City remained unbeaten on the road under boss Ruaidhri Higgins with a victory over in-form Drogheda at Head In The Game Park.

Both sides finished the game with ten men when subs Darren Cole and Jordan Adeyemo were both sent off for two bookable offences in the latter stages. Cole had been on the field for just nine minutes.

Patching's double came either side of Mark Doyle's 62nd minute penalty that briefly had the teams level. Cameron McJannet had blocked Daniel O'Reilly's header with his arm.

The opener came when the on-loan Dundalk man caught out goalkeeper David Odumosu and everyone else, all expecting a cross, with a clever free kick into the unguarded near side of the net.

His second was more conventional and just as eye-catching. From a similar position, he curled an unstoppable free kick into the net, via the crossbar.

Mark Doyle almost equalised late on, but his drive went across goal and wide, much to the relief of the visitors.

Derry will hope they can keep Patching beyond the end of his loan spell, which ends next month.

Drogheda Utd: Odumosu; Phillips (Heeney, 18), O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Murray (Clarke, 60), Kane; Markey, Doyle, Lyons (Adeyemo, 56).

Derry City: Gartside; Toal, McJannet, Coll; Boyce, Thompson (Cole, 73), Harkin, Lafferty (Malone, 63); Patching; Parkhouse (Fitzgerald, 73), Akintunde (Barr, 90+3).

Referee: A Reale.