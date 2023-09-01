Will Patching on the double as Derry beat Dundalk to keep stay hot on Rovers’ heels

Dundalk 1 Derry City 3

Derry City players celebrate with their supporters after their side's third goal, scored by Will Patching, during the LOI Premier Division win over Dundalk at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Two goals from Will Patching either side of another from Ben Doherty saw Derry City claim a big win at Dundalk.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side had won just twice in their last 10 visits to face Dundalk and their neighbours Drogheda Utd. However, some clinical finishing saw them leave Oriel Park with the three points for just the second time in the last decade to keep the Candystripes in the hunt for the title.

While they remain seven points adrift of tabletoppers Shamrock Rovers, they can close that gap to four if they beat bottom of the table UCD in their game in hand on Wednesday.

Brian Maher was immense for the visitors, making numerous fine saves to deny a Dundalk side who had also struck the woodwork twice in the second half.

After denying Sam Durrant, Daryl Horgan and Hayden Muller, he saw his side hit the front with their first attempt on target on 42 minutes when Patching collected Paul McMullan’s pass inside the box before swivelling to turn the ball into the bottom left hand corner.

Patching would be denied a second within two minutes of the restart by Nathan Shepperd but Doherty was on hand to finish the rebound.

Having weathered a storm from the hosts, Patching made sure of the win on 77 minutes when he sent Shepperd the wrong way from the penalty spot having been fouled by Kelly.

Maher was denied the clean sheet his efforts deserved when Hoban slotted home a 96th minute penalty after Kelly had been bundled over in the box.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Brownlie (McCourt 61) Leahy, Muller; Yli-Kokko (Lewis 70), Horgan, Malley (Doyle 61); Kelly, Hoban, Durrant.

Derry City: Maher; Coll, S McEleney, Todd (McEneff 74), McJannet; O’Reilly, P McEleney (B Kavanagh 81); McMullan, Patching, Doherty, Mullen (McGonigle 64).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).