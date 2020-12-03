| -0.1°C Dublin

Why is there a famine of youth soccer and a feast of underage GAA?

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Underage soccer won't be allowed resume before Christmas. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

A midweek TV documentary on the life and times of former Ireland manager Brian Kerr will have been a history lesson for a new generation previously ignorant of the cultural divide in Irish life when it came to sport, as Kerr spoke of 'the Ban' and how, despite being a sports fanatic, he never played a single game of soccer for his school.

Those involved in association football at underage level will spend the weekend somewhere between confusion and despair, asking why there is Return to Play but no fair play when it comes to the GAA/soccer divide.

Soccer folk are wondering why exactly the soccer calendar remains painfully blank, as confirmed by an FAI statement on Thursday evening which made it clear that there would be no return to play at underage level, for boys or girls, either at elite (League of Ireland) or other levels, while the GAA's main underage competition ramps up for a post-lockdown blitz. A feast of Gaelic games but a soccer famine.

