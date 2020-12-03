Why is there a famine of youth soccer and a feast of underage GAA?

A midweek TV documentary on the life and times of former Ireland manager Brian Kerr will have been a history lesson for a new generation previously ignorant of the cultural divide in Irish life when it came to sport, as Kerr spoke of 'the Ban' and how, despite being a sports fanatic, he never played a single game of soccer for his school.

Those involved in association football at underage level will spend the weekend somewhere between confusion and despair, asking why there is Return to Play but no fair play when it comes to the GAA/soccer divide.

Soccer folk are wondering why exactly the soccer calendar remains painfully blank, as confirmed by an FAI statement on Thursday evening which made it clear that there would be no return to play at underage level, for boys or girls, either at elite (League of Ireland) or other levels, while the GAA's main underage competition ramps up for a post-lockdown blitz. A feast of Gaelic games but a soccer famine.

From next Friday (December 11th), when the Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship restarts, until January 10th, when the Connacht minor football final is played, athletes in Gaelic games will get their fix for a month, with just a couple of days off at Christmas, but no date has been set for soccer's return.

Earlier this week it had been flagged that a partial return of underage soccer would go ahead arising from the move from Level 5 to Level 3 of Covid conditions. That would have seen the U-13 and U-15 national leagues remain in hiatus but at least the U-17 and U-19 competitions, at League of Ireland level, could resume.

That would have been in no way ideal for clubs itching to get their players back on the field again, especially as having teams from U-13 up to U-19 level is a requirement for League of Ireland membership from the FAI and is a major financial commitment, and it did not take into account the desperate hunger for leagues outside of that Elite/LOI level to get back to the field of play.

But it would have been something.

Instead, soccer remains in the cold, a feeling that other team sports, especially basketball, know too well, against their will. Underage soccer teams can carry on training, in pods, but the lack of action on the field is a major concern, at all levels. League of Ireland clubs have major concerns about the drop in intensity due to the lack of game time, and the absence of a date for football's return, while at non-elite level there are fears that the dropout rate, always a worry for the girls' game in particular, will rise.

There is also great annoyance that, despite the fact that recently-completed seasons in the League of Ireland, in the men's and women's leagues, were blemish-free in terms of Covid incidents, in domestic and UEFA competitions, soccer remains on the naughty step with no return to play for underage leagues.

"The FAI regrets the need to have to issue this directive given Irish football’s widespread adherence to the guidelines to date and the negligible number of COVID-19 cases within our underage National Leagues and grassroots games that are run with great efficiency and care by our loyal administrators, volunteers and employees," an FAI statement said, admitting their disappointment with the ban being in place.

Government ministers and TDs, NPHET and HSE officials have all commented publicly on numerous incidents in Gaelic games where post-match celebrations were cause for concern. There were no such incidents at League of Ireland senior level as Shamrock Rovers (men's Premier), Drogheda United (men's First Division) and Peamount United (Women's National League) won their respective titles.

Why exactly Galway and Laois can play in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship next Friday, but Shamrock Rovers cannot play Waterford FC in the U-19 league this Sunday is unexplained, with that league on hold since October.

As English football welcomes crowds back this weekend, as underage GAA gears up for resumption next weekend, coaches, parents, players and club officials in underage soccer wonder why they remain in the cold.

"The FAI will always respect the prevailing government’s COVID-19 guidelines in place at any given time," an FAI statement said. Five decades after The Ban mentioned by Kerr, respect is not a two-way street.