Who the League of Ireland clubs can face in Champions League and Europa League

Shamrock Rovers will have their fingers crossed for a dream draw against opposition from Gibraltar in tomorrow's draw for the first round of the Champions League.

The Hoops, back in the Champions League for the first time since 2012, were informed by UEFA on the eve of the draw that they will face one of four sides, and Lincoln Red Imps, who briefly threatened an upset against Celtic at this stage of the competition five years ago, are the team they'd hope to draw.

Rovers will be keen to avoid Legia Warsaw, who have beaten Dundalk, St Patrick's Athletic and Cork City in UEFA competition in recent seasons, while they'd also be eager to miss out on a pairing with Swedish side Malmo. Slovan Bratislava, who knocked out Dundalk at the third qualifying round stage two years ago, are the fourth of the possible opponents for Rovers.

The League of Ireland's representatives will be hoping to get paired with Welsh opposition when the draw is made for the inaugural Europa League Conference tomorrow.

Dundalk, Bohemians and Sligo Rovers will all enter the new competition at the first qualifying round stage and UEFA have today given them an indication of possible opponents, with pots allocated for that first round draw.

Dundalk will play one of FC Honka (Finland), Newtown (Wales), Mosta (Malta), Racing FC Union Letzebuerg (Luxembourg) and FC Struga (North Macedonia).

Sligo can also get drawn against a Welsh side (Bala Town), along with FH (Iceland) and KI (Faroe Islands) but will be keen to avoid Polish outfit Slask Wroclaw.

Bohemians could face a rematch with Welsh club TNS, who shocked the Gypsies with a win in the Champions League first qualifying round in 2010, as well as Stjarnan (Iceland), Gzira (Malta) and FC Europa (Gibraltar).