‘Where are all their multiple signings?’ – Stephen O’Donnell has dig at St Pat’s after Dundalk claim third spot

Stephen O’Donnell says qualifying for Europe with Dundalk surpasses the achievement of winning the FAI Cup with his former employer St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Lilywhites secured third spot on Friday night with their nervy 2-1 win over Bohemians, with a defeat for the Saints at the hands of Sligo Rovers ending the race with a game to spare.

St Pat’s will now be hoping that Derry defeat Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final as they would then take the fourth European spot.

O’Donnell lifted the trophy with the Saints last November but then left for Dundalk within a week, a move that caused a massive fallout.

The Inchicore club instigated legal action against the Galwegian although there have been no recent developments on that score.

In the aftermath of booking a continental return at the expense of the Saints, O’Donnell made a thinly veiled reference to that dispute.

As part of their legal claim, the Saints accused O’Donnell of not acting in the club’s best interests in his final weeks in the job by allowing player contracts to run down.

Faced with questions about the members of his Dundalk squad whose deals are expiring, the 36-year-old turned the focus back towards Dublin 8.

“I’ve told the lads for us to concentrate on the finish to the season and we’ll be talking to everyone after the Derry game (next weekend). That’s the way I operate, contrary to reports at different clubs and that,” said O’Donnell, with a clear nod to his old workplace.

“I don’t see them (Pat’s) signing up many early, funnily enough this season. Where are all their multiple signings, getting lads on long term deals? I think they’re letting a lot of contracts run out too.

“That’s the way I do it. I don’t like a squad having distractions.”

As it happens, O’Donnell does have established players such as Patrick Hoban, Greg Sloggett and Daniel Kelly on longer-term deals but they were all injured for the run-in. They have an option to keep goalkeeper Nathan Sheppard which will be exercised.

Other players are in limbo with the long serving Andy Boyle admitting he wants to stay but has no idea that will happen from his end. “If they have me, I’d love to be here,” said Boyle, who has reached the end of a three and a half year deal signed under previous ownership.

O’Donnell said he told the players prior to the Bohemians game that sealing third spot this year would be equivalent to a league win in the glory days.

And that’s why he places it above his cup success with the Saints when all aspects are considered.

“I just feel, from where we came from, and the budgets we were up against - having two players signed in mid-December last year - to finish guaranteed third and getting Europe is a brilliant achievement on the players’ behalf,” said O’Donnell, who admitted the Bohs display was possibly one of their worst all year if not as bad as a pre-season friendly between the teams.

“We played Bohs here and lost 5-1 in pre-season and you wouldn’t be thinking then we’d come third after that performance. I felt at the start of the season, if we could get Europe, it would be my best achievement as regards the task I thought we were facing. A monumental achievement.

“The cup final is obviously more of a grand finale with the Aviva Stadium but it’s five games. This is 35 games out of where we’ve came from. It surpasses it from an achievement point of view.”

O’Donnell says he will talk with the club’s owners about the implications for their budget with a minimum of €250,000 now secured, suggesting that the aim in his first season was ‘consolidation’ and to be competing for a European place. He says that getting there straight away is ahead of schedule.

“I think it’s gone under the radar, from where we were, because Dundalk has that name of being well established and successful - it’s taken as a given,” he said.

“There’s probably certain clubs where if we’re both going for the same player, you’re in trouble. We want to be in the next bracket and be competitive and you’d like to think financially it will help and it’s going to need to because on the football side of it, it’s tougher. We didn’t have Thursday and Sunday (games) to worry about this year. It’s a good worry but we’re going to have it next year.

“Now we can sit down and talk about it. This time last year, would it have been on their (owners) radar? Everyone has been catapulted and pitched into this situation, it hasn’t been a grand plan where it’s a takeover, strike and ready to rock. It was last minute this time last year. To achieve something at the end of it is a brilliant achievement from the whole club.”