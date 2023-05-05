‘When you think short-term, you make irrational decisions’ – Stephen Bradley

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, right, and goalkeeper Leon Pohls after their side's victory in Derry on Monday. The German sub 'keeper will be between the sticks as Rovers host Bohemians tonight. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Stephen Bradley still remembers the day the banner came out, where a section of the Shamrock Rovers support made it clear that, as far as his efforts as team manager were concerned, “it’s not working out, enough is enough”.

Bradley is relaxed about it now, given that his club is a model for stability in an unstable football world which, this week alone, has seen two other League of Ireland clubs lose their managers.

“I was very surprised,” Bradley says of those midweek exits for Tim Clancy from St Pat’s and Colin Healy from Cork City.

“I don’t know what happened in both clubs or what went on behind the scenes, when people start thinking short-term they can make irrational and emotional decisions. And they are usually the wrong ones. It’s hard to tell people who own clubs what to do, they can do as they please, but history has shown that having a plan and having patience really works.”

Ahead of tonight’s derby at home to rivals and league leaders Bohemians, Bradley has revealed a new facet of the background to Rovers’ struggles back in 2018. Playing the long-term game, he says he decided to allow Graham Burke, then the most lethal striker in the league, miss a league game against Dundalk so he could play for Martin O’Neill’s Ireland, weighing up the loss of a key player for a league game against the added value that would be placed on the head of Burke if he was a senior international.

“To understand the bigger picture: Graham plays for Ireland, we get more money for him because he was on the verge of getting sold, and we could reinvest that into the club and squad. They were big decisions at the time, understanding I was going to get a bit of stick at the time, but there was a bigger picture and we were all on the same page,” he says.

“Some of the decisions are laughable – here, some of them, high profile, the Chelseas. It makes no sense at all,” added Bradley who jokes he would “throw the phone out the window” if Todd Boehly got in touch.

“That’s the danger when you’ve so much money, you don’t think you need a plan or a philosophy.”

Secure in his own post now with that plan in place Bradley, who starts tonight’s game with understudy Leon Pohls in goal in place of the injured Alan Mannus, says his approach to a massive occasion like tonight’s derby is to remove the emotion.

“We do understand that the emotion is in it and it will be because it’s a Dublin derby and it’s Bohs-Rovers. You can’t dismiss that because it’s there.

“But you can’t get caught up in it because emotional decisions are usually wrong ones.”