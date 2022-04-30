‘When you concede after three minutes you're throwing that out the window’ – Tim Clancy admits early goal hit Pat’s hard

Tim Clancy admits he was frustrated by the display of his St Patrick's Athletic side as they crashed to their heaviest home defeat in six years.

Pat's were beaten 4-0 at home to a far superior Derry City side, on a good night for the Brandywell club as second-placed Shamrock Rovers dropped points away to Sligo Rovers.

Pat's were really out of the game after ex-Saint Matty Smith put Derry early on and Clancy concedes that they played a part in their own downfall.

"You concede after three minutes to a good team, and it's sloppy defending, which is unlike the defence this season. When you're handing up goals like that you're giving yourself a mountain to climb," says Clancy.

"We can go back to each goal and pinpoint an error in the middle of it. It's absolutely frustrating, and it shows how far they are ahead of us when we perform like that.

"There's a load of things you can look at and pinpoint, we've seen how they play and there are areas you can look at and think you can try and affect it, but when you concede after three minutes you're throwing that out of the window. When you're trying to stay in the game and give up another goal, that's basic defending again.

"The third goal, you give it away in the middle of the pitch, fourth goal we give it away trying to play it into the middle of the pitch. When you're handing teams in this league goals like that...we've seen how important the first goal is in games.

"When you go behind after three minutes is a lot of work to do and it's frustrating because it's a lot of individual errors. After that you can see we lost a bit of confidence, but it's on me as a manager to pick them up and get them going for the next game," he added.