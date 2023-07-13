‘When this club does well in Europe . . . the lift it gives the city is unbelievable’ – Ruaidhrí Higgins

As Derry City begin their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign this evening in the Faroe Islands, talk of the financial rewards on offer and potential big ties for progressing will begin to filter through the Brandywell.

But for supporters, it’s the memories created on such nights that can be priceless. This summer, Ruaidhrí Higgins’ mission is to create more for the Derry faithful.

Having featured for the Candystripes in their 2006 European run under Stephen Kenny, Higgins is acutely aware of the effect it can have on the city.

“When this club does well in Europe, the lift it gives the city is unbelievable,” said Higgins, ahead of their first qualifying round against HB Torshavn.

“I want to see it in kids faces, I want to see it in grown men. There are so many kids going to the Brandywell these days, so many old men and women who might not get many more of these experiences. You want to give these people something to be proud of.

“If I can be a small cog in the wheel to help achieve that, well that would be a really proud moment for me. After you retire all you have are memories, hopefully medals too. Now we’re going into another European adventure so there’s a lot to be proud of, but a lot more memories to be made.”

Higgins casts his mind back to the UEFA Cup run of 2006 where Derry defeated IFK Goteborg each of two qualifying legs, their first progression through a European round in 41 years.

They saw off now-defunct Scottish side Gretna before impressively holding PSG to a scoreless draw at home, and although they exited after a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Prince, Higgins says that campaign was ‘incredible’.

“It was the most special year of my playing career without a shadow of a doubt,” said the Limavady native.

“What we did that year was incredible. People talk about Gretna and PSG, but we went out to Gothenburg, deservedly won the game, came here and beat them again.

“That was the most special couple of games I’ve ever experienced. They had a couple of players coming out of the World Cup with Sweden. It really gave an injection of life and passion into the city.

“In the last 18 months, there is a real buzz around the club again. When you get that connection, I think it is the most special club in Ireland.”

HB Torshavn v Derry City

Live, LOI TV, 7.0.