BIRTHDAY Boy Brian Murphy hopes rock-bottom Waterford will get a “bounce” from Kevin Sheedy’s axing.

The experienced goalkeeper had been exiled by the Italia ’90 legend and his assistant Mike Newell for the past five games as the Blues sunk to the foot of the table.

Murphy, who turned 38 today, was informed he wouldn’t play for the club again but that stance was overturned once Lee Power sacked the managerial pair on Wednesday.

Academy manager Mike Geoghegan will take caretaker charge for Saturday’s visit of Drogheda United, yet former Ireland striker and Deise local Noel Hunt is frontrunner for the vacancy.

Murphy will be back in goal and is expected to reclaim the captaincy he was stripped of in pre-season by Sheedy.

“When standards are not replicated in training from certain quarters of the club, it’s disappointing,” said Murphy.

“I’ve been in football a long time and you try to come in to raise standards throughout the group.

“It’s been a tough few weeks but I suppose it has been a tough few months for everyone.

“I think that the players will hopefully get a bounce off this over the next few weeks."

Sheedy, despite a stellar playing career and coaching stints at clubs, had never managed a senior team before being installed as the Blues chief in December.

Murphy’s attempts to provide feedback into the rookie boss's team selection and tactics ultimately led to him being banished.

He added: “We want to come in and be trained properly and hopefully that’s the case going forward.

“You come in every day and try to enjoy it. Even at my age, I try every day to come in and get better.

“I had success in the league 12 years ago with Bohs and came home for a couple of seasons to enjoy my football.

“It’s good to have a smile back on my face. That's why I do this job.”