'Whatever will be, will be' - Vinny Perth unsure of Dundalk future as turbulent season comes to an end

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth says 'whatever will be, will be' as he awaits an official answer on where he stands with the club as regards next season.

The expectation is that the local consortium, which has taken over the running of the Lilywhites from Peak6, will seek to appoint their own man.

Perth has spoken to the Dundalk hierarchy this week but was reluctant to get drawn into discussion after a 2-1 defeat to Derry City, which brought down the curtain on an emotional and turbulent season.

The Dubliner was brought back to the club in June, and says he hopes that decisions taken in the coming days will be handled appropriately.

He had been presented with a new contract offer by the former chairman Bill Hulsizer but that was off the table when it became apparent that they would be ceding control.

"Yeah, I've obviously spoken to them since they came in. All that stuff will sort itself out. Whatever decisions are made, I'd like to think they'll be made in the right manner in terms of, together as opposed to people speculating about me and my life and different things like that," said Perth.

"I'll deal with them personally because I've got a family at home and first and foremost they'll know the decision that I make and that the club makes. Beyond that, there's nothing else to say on the future tonight."

Perth was speaking just as Michael Duffy got into his car to leave Oriel Park as a Dundalk player for the last time.

He is bound for Derry City along with Patrick McEleney and Will Patching.

"It's a really emotional night for us and the players because a lot of players have left tonight who won't come back," said Perth.

"There's a lot of personal friends and I've been like a big brother to them or they've been like little brothers to me is probably the best way to put it. There's no doubt it's an emotional night but again, it is what it is.

"If you knew what that man (Duffy) meant to me. I might see him again on telly or in another game but you can't have what we've had in the last 10 years and not be emotionally connected to these players. I know some people think that me and the players don't get on but there you go. It is what it is."

When asked what his feelings would be if this was the end, Perth gave the impression he would save those words for another day.

"It's very difficult to answer that now in the modern world that we live in because if I answer that honestly I think you'd probably get some criticism," he said.

"No matter what happens I'm proud of the last 8, 9 or 10 years and what I've achieved. It's as simple as that. It is what it is. Whatever will be, will be.

"The next step is, it is what it is. To be fair to the new people who've taken over, I'd imagine it has been a whirlwind for them and all that will sort itself out."