Shane Blaney reacts after Sligo Rovers conceded a fourth goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match between Viking and Sligo Rovers at SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger, Norway. Pic: James Fallon/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers take on Viking of Norway in their Europa Conference League third qualifying round, second leg tie this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at the Showgrounds in Sligo with a 7.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it.

Who are Viking?

Eight-time winners of the Norwegian top-flight, Viking have a familiar story to many Irish clubs. A financial crisis at the club saw them relegated in 2017 and brought them to the brink of bankruptcy. But after getting promoted the following season, they are on their way back and qualified for Europe last season.

They claimed a notable scalp two weeks ago, knocking out the Czech Republic's Sparta Prague, 2-1 on aggregate with a home win by that scoreline after a nil all draw away, and their 5-1 win over Sligo in the first leg has made Thursday's game a formality barring a miracle.

What to read on Independent.ie?

With the success of Irish clubs in Europe this season, Daniel McDonnell believes that the gains brought by that are being chipped away by the loss of the league's best players in what's been an attritional transfer window for the League of Ireland.

Meanwhile., Sean O'Connor examined the permutations and riches on offer for progression in Europe.

Sligo bounced back from last week's European defeat with a good win against Bohs on Sunday and you can read both repots here.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will not be shown live on terrestrial TV but will be available to stream on LOITV and is available to purchase at a cost of €7.

What are the odds?

Viking are big favourites at 2/11 with Sligo 12/1 and the draw priced at 9/2.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

John Russell:

“It is tough when you’re playing in Europe and getting through rounds, it’s what we want but it does take its toll on the squad.

“We’ve suffered coming in on Sundays after games.

“There was tired bodies coming into the game today, we had a few injuries but the guys who came in stepped up and we got three points.”