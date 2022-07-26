Sligo Rovers manager John Russell after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Pic: Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers welcome Scottish side Motherwell this week in their Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg clash.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday’s match takes place at a sold-out Showgrounds in Sligo with a 7.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Sligo have received a boost with the news that New Zealander Max Mata has signed a contract extension with the club to keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season. Manager John Russell had no new injury worries ahead of the game.

Where can I watch the game?

With tickets like hen's teeth you can see the match on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 6.55pm.

Read More

What's the head to head record?

Sligo's deserved 1-0 win at Fir Park last week was the second time the sides had met.

The previous game was back in In 2018 when the Bit O’Reds travelled to Fir Park to take on an underage Motherwell side in a last 16 Irn-Bru Cup clash.

Christian Mbulu and Jake Hastie scored for the 'Well to secure a 2-0 win.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Sligo pulled off a famous win in Scotland last week with Aidan Keena's assured finish the difference between the teams. It could have been an even better night for the Bit O' Red with a stonewall penalty for handball not given late on and it's still all to play for.

Read More

Before that game, the aforementioned Max Mata, one of a pair of New Zealanders currently resident in the Sligo squad, has spoken to Daniel McDonnell.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Motherwell are favourites at 19/20 with Sligo 13/5 and the draw after 90 minutes 21/10. But Sligo are 1/2 to progress with the Scottish side 7/5.

What are the managers saying?

John Russell:

“It’s crucial that we got the Derry game called off. Once you go through a round in Europe you start going up the levels and playing better opposition and maybe players better than ours, you need to get that rest.

"Motherwell will have that rest so for us to have to play a league game and then go back and play, it would have been a big ask. Hopefully a couple of days off, and get the players right and ready.”

Read More

Graham Alexander:

“I thought there was a little bit of slowness in our play before they scored, we took too many touches. That was more of a tactical thing, not sharpness of movement.

“But we are getting up to speed. Regardless of how long your pre-season is, how many games you have, the first competitive game is always different to any other game of football you play in.

“You think you’re the best prepared as a player or as a manager and then the competitiveness changes that aspect, because the game is played by humans.”