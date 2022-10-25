Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers, right, clashes with Jens Petter Hauge of Gent during the UEFA Europa Conference League tie in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

League of Ireland title holders Shamrock Rovers welcome Belgian side Gent in their Europa Conference League group this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with an 8.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 4. It will also be available to stream through the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

Who are KAA Gent?

Based in the Flemish region of Belgium., Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent play in the 20,000 capacity Ghelamco Arena and have been champions of Belgium on only one occasion, the 2014–15 season.

They have however won the Belgian Cup four times.

How did they get here?

A fifth place finish in the regular season of the Belgian League saw Gent into the end of season play-offs where they topped the standings of Play-Off II to finish third overall and qualify for the Europa League play-off round. However, a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia saw them drop into the Europa Conference League.

They drew their first game 0-0 with Molde but lost twice to Djurgårdens IF, leaving their home win over Rovers their only one in the. campaign. Currently three points behind second-placed Molde, a win is vital to keep their hopes of progression alive.

What's their European pedigree?

Gent have a decent European record, reaching the last 16 of the Champions League the year after their league title and have regularly competed in European competition over the last decade.

The played Bohs during the 2005/06 Intertoto Cup, losing 1-0 at Dalymount Park but recovering to win 3-1 in Belgium for a 3-2 aggregate win.

Read More

What to read on Independent.ie?

The Hoops made their task of retaining the League of Ireland title a whole lot easier last Friday with a huge comeback win over St Pat's last Friday and their third crown in a row was duly confirmed on Monday when nearest rival Derry City dropped points to Sligo.

Read More

What are the odds?

Gent are odds-on favourites at 8/13 with Rovers 4/1 and the draw 14/5.

What's the latest from the camps?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Stephen Bradley and Hein Vanhaezebrouck when they face the press ahead of the game.