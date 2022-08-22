Endre Botka of Ferencváros in action against Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers during the UEFA Europa League play-off first leg at Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

League of Ireland title holders Shamrock Rovers take on Ferencváros of Hungary in their Europa League play-off, second leg tie this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

Who are Ferencváros?

The Budapest outfit are one of the most successful sides in Hungarian football, having won their domestic league on 33 occasions, including a current four-in-a-row, and the Hungarian Cup 24 times.

They even have a win in one of the Europa League's predecessors, claiming the Fairs Cup in 1965, beating Juventus 1-0 in the final. They also reached the decider in 1968, losing 1-0 to Leeds over two legs.

They have played Irish opposition before, beating Bohs 5-0 at home and 1-0 away in the 1997/98 UEFA Cup.

Their Champions League run this season saw them beat Tobol of Kazakhstan 5-1, and Slovakians Slovan Bratislava 5-3 in their first two rounds before dropping into the Europa play-off after a 4-2 aggregate loss to Qarabağ from Azerbaijan.

What's at stake?

The fact that the Hoops have already secured group stage European football in the Europa Conference League after their win over Shkupi a fortnight ago, softened the blow of the 4-0 fist leg defeat in Hungary last week to realistically scupper their chance to qualify for the Europa League group stages.

The Hoops bounced back from that heavy defeat to with a big win over second place Dundalk on Sunday.

Having seen group stage action in Europe before, Rovers failed to build on that 2011 milestone. But with their target achieved this season., Daniel McDonnell writes that the Tallaght club are now better positioned to make the most if this year's success.

With the success of Irish clubs in Europe this season, Daniel also argues that the early finish to the GAA inter-county season has provided a window that the likes of Shamrock Rovers can slip into.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has been “blown away” by the generosity of the League of Ireland community, as his family’s charity fundraiser nears €75,000. Bradley and his wife Emma launched “Josh’s Shave Your Head Challenge” last week, as their eight-year-old son is currently undergoing treatment for an illness in Crumlin Children’s hospital.

The money will be split between the Children’s Health Foundation, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and the Irish Cancer Society and you can donate to the fundraiser here.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on RTE 2 from 7.30pm. It will also be available to stream through the RTE Player

What are the odds?

Ferencváros are heavy favourites at 10/11 with Rovers 14/5 and the draw priced at 23/10.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

Stephen Bradley:

"The players are fine, sometimes it happens, sometimes you’re just a little bit off. We know we’ve made some basic errors.

“As a team you win and you lose together. We need to learn from it and understand that we are against a very good team tonight. They were very good in the attacking part of the pitch and they punished us when they got their chances. They are probably as good as anyone we've played in Europe.“

Lee Grace:

“For me, personally, walking out on Thursday as captain into that crowd and in that stadium is a dream.

“We are so close to the Europa League but we have the Conference League — that was always a dream of mine to get to the group stages in Europe. Everything clicked for Ferencvaros and they are a very, very good side but walking out was a very proud moment for me and my family and, in a few years time, when we look back on it all, these will be the nights we’ll remember.”