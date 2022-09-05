Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers scores his side's winning goal during the Europa League play-off second leg against Ferencvaros at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

League of Ireland title holders Shamrock Rovers take on Djurgårdens IF of Sweden in their Europa Conference League opener this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

Who are Djurgårdens IF?

Based in the Johanneshov district of Stockholm, they play in the 30,000 Tele2 Stadium and are 12 times champions of Sweden.

They have an passionate fanbase who travelled in huge numbers when they visited Dublin to face Rovers in 2002. That game at Tolka Park finished 3-1 to the Swedes, who also won the home leg 2-0.

How did they get here?

They finished third in Sweden last term, only two points off the top after a thrilling title race. Wins over Rijeka (Croatia), Sepsi (Romania) and then notably APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) got them here, a 3-0 home win making a statement following a 3-2 away loss.

What's their European pedigree?

This is their first group stage campaign. They were regular participants in Europe in the early 2000s when Shamrock Rovers and Cork were amongst the teams they knocked out but had a decade off the scene between 2008 and 2018.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Three & BT Sport 4. It will also be available to stream through the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What are the odds?

Djurgården are favourites at even money with Rovers 5/2 and the draw at the same price.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

Stephen Bradley:

“I thought we were as bad as we’ve been all year.

“I can’t really think of a performance where we were that poor. We didn’t look like creating anything. The players have been unbelievable for a long period of time. They are going to have an off night, and unfortunately, it was tonight.

“We were flat in every department. It happens. We will have to improve to get anything on Thursday.”