League of Ireland title holders Shamrock Rovers are on the road again in their Europa Conference League group this week with a trip to Norway to face Erling Haaland's old alma mater, Molde. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at Ghelamco Arena in Gent with an 5.45pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Three and BT Sport 4. It will also be available to stream through the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

Who are Molde?

Molde is a small coastal town in Romsdal on the west coast of Norway and their football club play in the 11,000 capacity Aker Stadion. They have been four-time league champions (2011, 2012, 2014, 2019) and five-time Norwegian Cup winners (1994, 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2021).

The club launched Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial career. He had two successful stints as manager having also starred as a player.

How did they get here?

They finished second in the Eliteserien, Norway's top flight, three points behind the Bodo Glimt side that narrowly missed out on the Champions League. The current Norwegian league leaders cruised through three Conference League rounds against Elfsborg (Sweden), Kisvarda (Hungary) and Wolfsberger (Austria).

What's their European pedigree?

One of only two Norwegian clubs to have played in the Champions League group stages (Rosenberg are the other), the 1999/2000 season saw Molde drawn with Real Madrid, Porto and Olympiacos. They finished bottom of Group E but did pick up a 3-2 home win against Olympiacos.

They have also had three group stage runs in the Europa League including 2019/20 where they won home and away against Dundalk. In 2015/16 they topped a group with Fenerbahce, Ajax and Sevilla, while in 2012/13 two wins wasn't enough to prevent a last place finish behind Steaua Bucharest, Stuttgart and Copenhagen.

So far in this campaign they have drawn 0-0 at home to Gent and lost 3-2 in Sweden to Djurgården.

Sean O'Connor has taken a look at the Irish team's opponents and asks can lessons be learned in the League of Ireland from the Molde set up.

The Hoops also took a big step towards retaining their title with a 3-1 win away to Sligo last weekend.

What are the odds?

Molde are odds-on favourites at 1/4 with Rovers 9/1 and the draw 9/2.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

Stephen Bradley:

“It’s going to be tough for us. They’re top of their league and we know Bodo/Glimt, who are in second and are a serious team, so, it shows you the level these are at.

“But I said it from the start, these are best team in the group. I watched them lose to Djurgardens but I still feel they’re the better team.

“We have to improve on what we did in Gent. We can’t start that way and expect to win the game. Against these teams, once you give the ball away, you’re chasing the game and they just wait to pick you off.”