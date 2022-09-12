League of Ireland title holders Shamrock Rovers are on the road for the first time in their Europa Conference League group this week with a trip to Belgium to face Gent. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at Ghelamco Arena in Gent with an 5.45pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

Who are KAA Gent?

Based in the Flemish region of Belgium., Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent play in the 20,000 capacity Ghelamco Arena and have been champions of Belgium on only one occasion, the 2014–15 season.

They have however won the Belgian Cup on four occasions.

How did they get here?

A fifth place finish in the regular season of the Belgian League saw Gent into the end of season play-offs where they topped the standings of Play-Off II to finish third overall and qualify for the Europa League play-off round. However, a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia saw them drop into the Europa Conference League.

They drew their first game 0-0 with Molde, leaving Group F nicely poised going into matchday two after the Hoops started with a similar scoreline at home to Djurgårdens IF.

What's their European pedigree?

Gent have a decent European record, reaching the last 16 of the Champions League the year after their league title and have regularly competed in European competition over the last decade.

The played Bohs during the 2005/06 Intertoto Cup, losing 1-0 at Dalymount Park but recovering to win 3-1 in Belgium for a 3-2 aggregate win.

17-year-old Justin Ferizaj has ben turning heads since breaking into the Rovers team and teammate Rory Gaffney believes that home-based fans of the game should make the most of the opportunity to see him in the flesh before he is lured to foreign fields.

As mentioned above, Rovers started the campaign with a creditable draw against Djurgårdens IF and have moved another step closer to retaining their league title with big weekend a win over Finn Harps.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 4. It will also be available to stream through the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What are the odds?

Gent are odds-on favourites at 3/10 with Rovers 8/1 and the draw 4/1.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

Stephen Bradley:

"We are frustrated that we haven’t won the game as I believe we had the better chances.

"There was no half time talk of going to get after them as we were managing the game well. With games at this level you have to be tactically aware and not be too open and that is what gives us the platform to go and create chances.

"We created our own problems early on as our passing was too negative and they are aggressive in their press. Early on, yeah, we caused our own problems.

"We knew they had some good players in attacking areas of the pitch but we felt we could cause them problems and we did. We have played some top teams here and when we’re at their levels and aggressive in their play, we have done that. I think overall we are happy. There are certain areas we can improve but I felt we had the better chances in the game. But we will improve."