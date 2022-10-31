Piotr Johansson of Djurgården in action against Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers

League of Ireland winners Shamrock Rovers take on Djurgårdens IF of Sweden in their final Europa Conference League game this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday's match takes place at the Tele2 Stadium in Stockholm with a 5.45pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers scores his side's winning goal during the Europa League play-off second leg against Ferencvaros at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers scores his side's winning goal during the Europa League play-off second leg against Ferencvaros at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

Who are Djurgårdens IF?

Based in the Johanneshov district of Stockholm, they play in the 30,000 capacity Tele2 Stadium and are 12 times champions of Sweden.

They have an passionate fanbase who travelled in huge numbers when they visited Dublin to face Rovers in 2002. That game at Tolka Park finished 3-1 to the Swedes, who also won the home leg 2-0.

The game in Tallaght during this campaign finished scoreless back in September.

How did they get here?

They finished third in Sweden last term, only two points off the top after a thrilling title race. Wins over Rijeka (Croatia), Sepsi (Romania) and then notably APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) got them here, a 3-0 home win making a statement following a 3-2 away loss.

Djurgården's chances of this season's Swedish title ended over the weekend with BK Häcken's 4-0 derby win over Göteborg sending the Allsvenskan crown to the Bravida Arena for the first time.

What's their European pedigree?

This is their first group stage campaign. They were regular participants in Europe in the early 2000s when Shamrock Rovers and Cork were amongst the teams they knocked out but had a decade off the scene between 2008 and 2018.

That draw with Rovers is the only time they've dropped points in this campaign and they're already assured of top spot in Group F.

Rovers made it three titles in a row when Derry dropped points to Sligo last Monday week and put the seal on an emotional week by beating the Candystripes 1-0 in Tallaght on Sunday.

Stephen Bradley's son Josh was front and centre in the celebrations as he battles illness and the Hoops boss spoke about how touched his family have been by the support given by the club, their fans and the League of Ireland community after the trophy presentation.

As the domestic season draws to a close, Daniel McDonnell has looked at the positives and negatives of the campaign below.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 4. It will also be available to stream through the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What are the odds?

Djurgården are favourites at 2/5 with Rovers 11/2 and the draw at 15/4.

What's the latest from the Rovers camp?

Stephen Bradley:

"It was a special night, three in a row, with everything that's gone on personally. I spoke to the players and asked them could they give us this night for Josh.

"There have been some difficult nights so could they give us this one, something that he has been looking forward to and takes his mind off the treatment.

"It's something he will be talking about for the next few days and it takes his mind off the treatment,"