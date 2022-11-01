Back-to-back WNL champions Shelbourne will look to seal a double in the FAI Women's Cup Final against Athlone Town this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Dublin with a 3.00pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news once we have it later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ2 from 2.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

What to read on Independent.ie?

It may have gone to a final day shootout but She's proved themselves worthy winners by demolishing who had been their nearest rivals and the team who beat them in last season's Cup final, Wexford Youths 4-0. That defeat saw Wexford leapfrogged by both Peamount and Sunday's other finalists Athlone, who warmed up with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bohs.

Read More

As the domestic season draws to a close, Aidan Fitzmaurice has looked at the positives and what's a very big negative below.

Read More

What are the odds?

Shels are clear favourites at 5/6 with Athlone 12/5 and the draw at 5/2.

What's the latest from the camps?

We'll bring you quotes from Noel King and Tommy Hewitt when they face the press in the build-up to the game.