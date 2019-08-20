'What a load of b******s' - Ex-Rovers striker Dan Carr hits back at criticism from manager Stephen Bradley

Former Shamrock Rovers Dan Carr has reacted angrily to comments from Hoops boss Stephen Bradley in the wake of the striker's departure for Cypriot club Apollon Limassol.

Former Shamrock Rovers Dan Carr has reacted angrily to comments from Hoops boss Stephen Bradley in the wake of the striker's departure for Cypriot club Apollon Limassol.

Bradley, speaking in an interview the RTÉ after last night's 5-1 win over Waterford FC, claimed that English-born forward Carr "felt he was a little bit bigger than us."

"He just didn't fit where we were going as a club," Bradley said.

"When representatives tell you that maybe his heart is not in playing for Shamrock Rovers, he's not the right fit for you.

What a load of bollocks! Never once thought I was bigger than this club that gave me so much! Always gave my all for the club and will always be apart of me! Very untrue and disrespectful!!! https://t.co/FHLkj4QRZo — 🇹🇹Daniel Carr🇹🇹 (@Carr17Dan) August 20, 2019

"People maybe think we needed to sell but we didn’t like what we heard, this club and this team and what we’re doing and what we’re building is bigger than any individual.

"If people don’t want to be part of it, no problem, we’ll shake their hand and let them walk away. That was the case with Dan. You don’t want people who are in the mindset of not being with the team and not being in the group.

"This club is a special club and it’s bigger than any one individual and unfortunately, that individual just felt he was a little bit bigger than us," Bradley told RTÉ.

However, 25-year-old Londoner Carr responded on Twitter: "What a load of bollocks!"

"Never once thought I was bigger than this club that gave me so much! Always gave my all for the club and will always be a part of me! Very untrue and disrespectful!!!"

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley

Online Editors