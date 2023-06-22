Wexford Youths women’s team to play under Wexford FC banner from next season

Four-time Women’s Premier Division champions Wexford Youths will play under the same banner as Wexford FC from 2024, the club has confirmed.

Wexford FC say the move will provide greater support to the women’s side, adding ‘we will all benefit from combining our expertise.’

Since the inaugural Women’s National League season in 2011/12, Youths have won four league titles, with the last coming in 2018, as well as four FAI Cups.

This season has not gone to plan however with the club in sixth place after five wins from their opening 12 league games, leading to Stephen Quinn stepping down as manager early last week.

After months of discussions, the club will now play under the Wexford FC name and crest from the beginning of next season, with Youths chairperson Alan Browne welcoming the announcement today.

“From the start of the 2024 season Wexford Youths Women will come under the banner of Wexford FC. The clubs will align under the one banner of Wexford FC under the one crest which is very exciting news,” he said.

“We’ve been going through a process with Tony Doyle (Wexford FC CEO) and the FAI to put this together so I’m delighted to announce the news today.

“There’s great expertise under the women’s and men’s, boy’s and girl’s side in Ferrycarrig and we’re all going to support each other under the one umbrella. We are very excited to get down to business and see how we can build this partnership going forward.”

“Women’s football is the fastest growing sport in the country,” said League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon.

“One of the leaders in that light has always been the work that’s gone on at Wexford Youths with the team of volunteers there behind the scenes, in particular the fantastic players that have represented Wexford Youths over the last decade or so.

“This move will strengthen further and solidify their place in women’s football and give an opportunity for all of Wexford to get behind both the men’s and women’s teams.”

Meanwhile, Athlone Town have confirmed that Tommy Hewitt has stepped down as manager following a disappointing start to the 2023 season.

After leading the midlands club to a remarkable second place finish last term, as well as the FAI Cup final, Athlone sit in seventh after 12 games, 18 points off leaders Peamount United.

Hewitt also guided the club to their first ever piece of silverware last February, defeating Shelbourne on penalties to win the inaugural Women's President’s Cup.

However recent results this term have not improved, with the club ‘regretfully accepting’ Hewitt’s resignation after a run of four defeats in their last five.

“The board of Athlone Town AFC can confirm that we have regretfully accepted the resignation of Tommy Hewitt who has stepped down from his position with our senior Women's National League team,” said the club in a statement.

"Over the last four year’s Tommy has been hugely instrumental in the development of the team and we all remember last season’s heroics when the team finished second in the league and that fantastic day out in Tallaght for the Women’s FAI Cup final.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank Tommy for all his hard work and dedication and wish him the best in all his future endeavours.

"We now begin the task of seeking a new manager for our senior Women’s National League team and will be making no further comment on this matter."

Athlone are next in action against Galway United this Saturday in the inaugural All Island Cup, and return to league action on August 19 when they host Sligo Rovers.