Wexford FC in market for new boss as Brian O’Sullivan leaves club ‘by mutual consent’

Wexford FC boss Brian O'Sullivan has become the latest managerial casualty in the 2021 season as he has parted ways with the club.

Wexford have had their worst-ever start to a season since they joined the senior ranks, seven straight defeats, and last week's 5-0 loss to Cork City was O'Sullivan's final game, with an interim management team in place for Friday's trip to Galway United.

"Wexford FC wishes to advise that first team manager Brian O'Sullivan has left the club by mutual consent. We would like to place on record our gratitude for Brian's hard work and commitment to the club over the last two and a half years or so, and wish him every success in the future," the club said today.

"For the moment, the first team will be managed by the coaching staff within the club. The process to appoint a permanent replacement starts straight away."

Since the start of the season Derry City, Dundalk, Waterford and now Wexford have seen a change of manager.