Wexford bring Killester Donnycarney’s FAI Cup run to an end

Karl Manahan of Wexford in action against Robert Dunne of Killester Donnycarney during the FAI Cup Second Round match between Killester Donnycarney and Wexford at Hadden Park in Killester, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wexford secured their place in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup with a dominant 2-0 win away to Leinster Senior League side Killester Donnycarney at Hadden Park.

Goals from Tyler Dunphy and Karl Manahan secured the Slaneysiders place in the next round of the cup as they avoided a potential cup shock in the capital.

Wexford started the game brightly, almost taking the lead within the opening few seconds of the game. Jack Doherty, however, could not convert. The Leinster Senior League side grew into the game although, and they too almost scored after 11 minutes. Eoin Fowler saw his effort clip off the top of the bar after some good play.

The Slaneysiders would, however take the lead early on in the second-half through teenager Dunphy, who poked home into an empty net after some good play from Evan Farrell created the opening that the young striker converted.

Minutes later, Ryan Robinson was dismissed for a sickeningly late challenge on Paul Cleary. Karl Manahan was then on hand to kill the tie two minutes later as he curled a superb shot into the top corner.

Wexford may have extended their lead as well, but it was not to be as they ran out easy 2-0 winners as Killester Donnycarney’s cup run ground to a halt.

Killester Donnycarney: Lydon; Rogers, Nolan, Robinson, Giles; Ryan (Scully 83), Chambers, Kelly, Burgess (Blake 88); Fowler, Dunne (Moore 79).

Wexford: Corcoran; Cleary (Kelly 83), Fitzgerald, McEvoy; Considine (Fox 46), Doherty (Connolly 3), Fitzsimons (Leonard 83), Manahan, Moylan; Farrell, Groome (Dunphy 46).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork).