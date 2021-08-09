Stephen Bradley insists that Shamrock Rovers will not be swayed by the heat or by the noise from local fans when they take on Albanian side Teuta in Durres on Thursday.

Rovers, leading 1-0 from the home leg, say they expect more of a challenge from Teuta, Albanian champions last season, in their Europa Conference League tie with heat also likely to be a factor, with temperatures of 34 degrees forecast for game day.

“It’s cooled right down to 32 degrees," Bradley joked ahead of the squad's departure to Tirana today. "It was [in the] 40s and at kick off you’re looking at late 20s and early 30s. It's very similar to Slovan Bratislava, that will help us that we’ve played in it already. We've just got to go and play our game."

Teuta played their last home game in Europe in their own stadium in Durres, but Thursday's game is being played 80km away, in Elbasan.

"I know they are an hour away from where they normally play. I saw their last game and they had a crowd, so if they travel it will be pretty similar to Dundalk playing in Tallaght, I’m sure their fans can travel but hopefully they’ll do it, I’m sure it will add to the game.

"I think there is more to come from them. What they brought against us, they brought against Sheriff [Tiraspol] away from home. When they played Sheriff at home, they went toe to toe with them. I expect we’ll get that, a totally different game, if they do, we’ll be ready for it."