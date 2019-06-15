Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot accused Shamrock Rovers of 'looking down' on his side after Keith Long's men secured another memorable win in the Dublin derby.

'We've got heart... something that I don't think they have' - Bohs goalkeeper blasts 'mouthy' Shamrock Rovers

A screamer from Daniel Mandroiu helped secure three points for the home side at Dalymount Park, who improved their record against their rivals to seven wins and one draw in the last eight meetings.

Speaking to RTÉ's Tony O'Donoghue after the game, Bohs 'keeper Talbot claimed that Shamrock Rovers 'look down' on his team - and that it drove them on to another victory.

"It's always good to beat them," he said.

"We don't have much respect for them to say the least. They look down on us, they don't think we're good players.

"Once again we've proven tonight that there's lads on our team that would walk into their team.

"We've got heart, we've got passion, something that I don't think they have. And we can play a bit as well. We're over the moon."

"There's good players in this team," he continued.

"For them to underestimate us gives the lads the extra edge to go out and perform.

"They were mouthy. Their players were mouthing at each other saying this, that, whatever. That's not a team. That's what we have here. You can't buy that. Money can't buy that."

Mandroiu opened the scoring at Dalymount Park after 24 minutes before Daniel Carr equalised for the visitors shortly after half-time. The game was then decided by Mandroiu's excellent long-range effort, which found the top corner on the hour mark.

Online Editors