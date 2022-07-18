‘We’re without doubt a work in progress’ – Stephen O’Donnell seeks Dundalk improvement

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell admitted he was disappointed to leave Richmond Park with a point on Friday, and added his side are still a work in progress.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten at home this season and went on an impressive run of eight wins in ten before losing to neighbours Drogheda.

They came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against St Patrick’s Athletic, but couldn't find a winner to cut the gap on Shamrock Rovers, who are now nine points clear.

“If the game goes on for another five minutes, I think we win,” said O’Donnell after the draw.

“I’d always be disappointed with a point to be honest. We’re without doubt a work in progress.

I think the drawback of when you go on a great run and you’re doing so well, is people’s expectations (go up) and they take it for granted.”

Eoin Doyle put the Saints ahead early in the first-half with his eleventh goal of the season, before Daniel Kelly levelled it 15 minutes from time.

O’Donnell, who received his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards for encroachment, added his side had improved since their last visit to Inchicore in April, which was also a draw.

“I thought we were better,” said O’Donnell.

“It was an end to end game. I was happy enough at half-time with the positions we were getting into. We went through a period in the second half where we were a bit sloppy.

“When we galvanised ourselves, I thought there was only going to be one winner. I want to be coming and winning games anywhere we go."

Peter Cherrie replaced the injured Nathan Shepperd on Friday, but O’Donnell expects him to be back training next week.

“The prognosis is the best it could have been,” said O’Donnell, after the Welsh U-21 goalkeeper suffered a shoulder injury in the defeat to Drogheda.

“He’ll be back training next week. He might have a chance (to play on Friday). We’ll see how he progresses. He just got a bad blow, but he’s a tough boy as he played the last four minutes after he got the injury. That’s Nathan, you couldn’t ask for better.”