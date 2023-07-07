‘We’re not that good that we can just turn up and expect to win’ – Hoops’ Finn focus on domestic duties as Europe looms

Veteran Ronan Finn has learned a trick or two on the road to him becoming the holder of the all-time appearances record for an Irish player in European competition.

And ahead of what should be his 60th game in UEFA competition next month, the Shamrock Rovers man insists that the league leaders cannot afford to drop their standards at home in a bid to make waves in Europe, wariness part of the baggage for the Rovers squad as they make the short journey up the M1 to a stadium that has become their bogey ground of late, Drogheda one of three sides who Rovers have yet to beat this season (along with Shels and Cork City). It’s easy to get distracted by Europe and a home Champions League tie on Tuesday (against Icelandic side Breidablik) but Finn knows that the mind cannot be allowed to wander.

“I feel we are a top side when we are on it but when we are not there is anyone in the league who can beat us or take points off us,” he says.

"Once that develops into your game, you start taking your eye off the ball, then maybe looking at a game down the track, and you think, ‘right we will beat these and then roll into that match’, I just don’t think that attitude works.

"Tuesday will look after itself. Among the group, Friday is everything. No one has spoken about Europe. No one has spoken about anything. It is all about Friday. If we hit the standards we expect and we don’t win, some days you have to accept that but more often than not we feel that if we hit our standards, stay to our principles, then the outcome will look after itself. Sometimes it does. Sometimes it doesn’t. You have to still do the right things.

"If we go up, don’t do our homework and don’t treat them with respect, we will be punished. We are not that good, and I don’t think anyone is that bad, that we can just turn up in a place and expect to win. We have to show up everywhere and Drogheda are no different. We have to show up. We have to be professional and Tuesday’s Champions League game cannot even be in the reckoning.”

League of Ireland Premier Division Friday preview

It’s true that any ground in the country is “a difficult place to go” in League of Ireland jargon but Drogheda’s home ground really has been an unwelcoming venue for Rovers who have taken just two points from the last three visits there and United have also won away to Rovers this season.

"We have reviewed games that we have played against Drogheda. They beat us the last time we played, but we played quite well that day. They punished us. They caught us on the counter a couple of times," says Finn.

“They are a good side. They set up really well. We will do our homework on them because it is a big three points that is at stake. We are coming into a busy period and you don’t want your league form dropping as we want to be bouncing into those European games full of confidence. You want your squad to have a competitiveness amongst us but then you also know you have a lot of important games so you know the load is going to be shared.

“Drogheda, you never get anything easy up there. It is a tough place because they use the dimensions of the pitch well, they set up well, they are a good side,” added Finn.

His manager Stephen Bradley is eager to learn lessons from the points dropped against Kevin Doherty’s side this season.

"Drogheda and Cork have taken points off us this year, so we know we’ll have a difficult game, but if you offer us the performance that we had against Drogheda in Tallaght, we’ll take it, with a different outcome. If we bring that level of performance we won’t be too far away,” says Bradley, who hopes to recall Jack Byrne as Alan Mannus continues his recovery from a broken finger.