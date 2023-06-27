‘We’re not that far off’ – Higgins insists injuries explain Derry’s struggle to challenge with Shamrock Rovers

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes his side are closer to Shamrock Rovers than the league table suggests but admits that an ‘outstanding’ winning run is required to keep their title hopes alive.

Rovers’ win over Derry in Tallaght last night means they are seven points clear at the top with 13 games remaining and well on their way to a fourth successive title.

Higgins has acknowledged that something remarkable will be needed to inject life into the league race but stressed it would have been a different story if key men Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Cameron Dummigan and Mark Connolly were present for the entire campaign. McEleney and Duffy are sidelined at the moment while Dummigan and Connolly could only manage 90 minutes between them due to ongoing ailments.

“We’ve got 39 points to play for, it’s an uphill task,” said Higgins.

“We’ll try and pick up as many points as we can. I don’t know what would do it but we would need to put a really outstanding run together. Every game that goes by where we don’t pick up three points, it puts more pressure on you.

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara reflect on Monday night's League of Ireland games

There’s still so much to play for, we’re not writing ourselves off whatsoever because I know that when we get a wee bit of luck in terms of fitness, we can go on an outstanding run. We’ve Europe and the FAI Cup around the corner as well,” continued Higgins, who admitted that his side lack assertiveness in attacking areas.

“Our play was really encouraging in the first two thirds of the pitch but you don’t win games there, you win them in the final third.

“We need to get key personnel on pitch. Mark Connolly has started 8 games out of 23, Cameron Dummigan has started 6 out of 23, Patrick McEleney has started 10 out of 23, Michael Duffy has started 11 out of 23, that’s four of the best players in the whole country and for us to do anything and to try and win league titles, I don’t know any team around anywhere that can deal without four or five of their best players.

“Do I feel we’re far off? No I don’t but they are seven points clear and that’s the difference. Rory Gaffney gets a sniff and they’re in the back of the net.”