‘We’re not at the level yet where we will dominate games from start to finish’ – O’Donnell rues lost opportunity for Dundalk

Stephen O’Donnell has admitted his frustration after his Dundalk side threw away a 2-1 lead to finish up pointless away to Bohemians and lose ground in the title race.

But the Lilywhites boss says his focus is already on Thursday’s European test against Gibraltar side Bruno’s Magpies where Dundalk have to cope with the pressure of being favourites.

LOI Premier Division review - Friday 8th July 2023

The league’s form side with a return of four wins and a draw from their previous five games, Dundalk looked to be on the way to another three points as they came from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at the break, goals from Johannes Yli-Kokko and Conor Malley, only for Bohs to respond with goals of their own from sub John O’Sullivan and Jon Afolabi.

“It's just very disappointing to give up that advantage,” said O’Donnell. “I thought we were fairly comfortable, Bohs were pushing for an equaliser but we limited them to minimal chances and then out of nowhere we let in two poor goals in the space of three minutes, it was a frustrating night on that side of it, one we will have to take on the chin.

"We had a few good passages and were unlucky not to go 3-1 up, but they were poor goals to give up without making Bohs do a lot to score both of them.

“They are the home team, they have a big crowd behind them and they will throw bodies up against us, we're not at the level yet where we will dominate games from start to finish, where we are 2-1 up and we really dominate, we want to get to that level but we are not there yet in our development and our progression, we were comfortable in the second half but Bohs are a good team, they have good attacking players, they are going to have a spell when they are chasing the game and throwing caution to the wind.

With veteran Keith Ward being assessed after picking up a knee injury in the loss, O’Donnell will put his focus on that Europa Conference League tie away to the Gibraltar side.

"They are a good side, I watched them against Preston in a friendly, they are a good team and there was nothing in the game, 0-0 at half time and I don't think any Irish team is in a position to say they are overwhelming favorites, we have to give them respect, we are the seeded team but they won't be devastated with the draw either, it's going to be a very tough game,” he added, O’Donnell wary of heat being a factor in the away tie next week.