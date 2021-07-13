'We're fairly focussed' - Keith Long insists young Bohemians stars won't be overawed by Aviva Stadium tie

Bohemians manager Keith Long is pictured ahead of his side's Europa Conference League clash with Icelandic side Stjarnan at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Keith Long is confident that his youthful Bohemians side will not be overawed by the prospect of playing on the big stage of Lansdowne Road before a sold-out crowd of 6,000 on Thursday night.

The Gypsies' first round, second leg tie in the Europa Conference League against Icelandic side Stjarnan is one of the test events being run ahead of a wider return of crowds to games in Ireland, and all 6,000 tickets available sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.

It will be the first time for Bohs to play at the stadium since it reopened in 2010 and is also their first visit to the Lansdowne Road site since 1992, when a Dave Tilson goal won them the FAI Cup.

Goalkeeper James Talbot, a member of Mick McCarthy's Ireland squad for a Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar, is the only member of the Bohs panel to have had any involvement at the stadium.

To prepare for that stage, Bohs trained at FAI HQ in Abbotstown on Monday night on one of the pitches which mimics the pitch at the Aviva and they'll train at the stadium on the eve of the game.

But Long has no fears about his young players being caught up in the occasion, the tie evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in Iceland last week.

"I think we’re fairly focussed on what we’ve to do. All of those things are outside of our control. We’ve known for a long time that we’re playing at the Aviva and we’ve known the 6,000 tickets were sold out," says Long.

"The only important thing for us on Thursday is the performance, everything else is noise in the background. We won’t let it interfere.

Read More

"We've got to try and make it as normal as possible. Playing in the Aviva is different, training in Abbotstown last night was a slight novelty factor but we will try and keep things as normal as we can. It is another game for us.

"For us, our approach is, it is the next game. If we maximise our performance levels we give ourselves a great chance."

The winners of the Bohs/Stjarnan tie play Luxembourg outfit Dudelange in the second round next week.