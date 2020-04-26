'We're every bit as good as yas' - the fairy tale story of the inner city Dublin club that shocked Irish football

"The non-leaguers of St Francis in Dublin, 1000/1 outsiders, beat Bohemians of the Premier Division to reach the cup final ... oh to have been a publican in Dublin’s Liberties last night."

Thirty years have passed since the Monday morning sports bulletin on Sky News detailed the exploits of a team from the Leinster Senior League, a tale that captured the imagination of a city, a country, and further afield.

The unlikely progression of St Francis to the FAI Cup final attracted national curiosity but in essence it was a Dublin story.

Nostalgic reflections tend to centre around the attraction of a novelty value final when 30,000 people descended on Lansdowne Road to watch a First Division Bray Wanderers side take on the heroes of the south inner city.

John Ryan’s hat-trick in Bray's 3-0 victory delivered the less romantic conclusion. Pete Mahon, the St Francis manager, still regrets the flawed preparation with a sober trip to the wedding of key player Trevor Coleman on the eve of the game.

"It was a mess," he sighs.

"Bray were holed up in a hotel, and we were hiring a bus to go to a wedding but that’s what the players wanted to do. They’d given us so much. I shouldn’t have agreed to it."

By contrast, April’s semi final at Tolka Park is preserved in the mind eye’s as a flawless day.

"We wanted to get Bohs in the final," says Gary Matthews, the St Francis goalkeeper now better known for his coaching work with Dublin GAA.

"We were the big team in the non-league. They were the big team in the League of Ireland. Did it turn out to be our final? Maybe we did think that way. We didn’t perform in the final the way we should have."

The idea of taking a major League of Ireland scalp perhaps explained how other clubs in the amateur football scene rowed in behind them.

"We were driving the bus but everybody in non-league football was on it," says Matthews.

"In those days, whether it was naively or romantically, we often thought that the quality of games at the top of junior football were better than what was going on in the League of Ireland but they were the guys getting paid.

"When we started to go through the rounds (knocking out three First Division clubs along the way) we were confirming that view. 'We’re every bit as good as yas.'"

Matthews and a core of the St Francis team had been together for half a dozen years and turned down League of Ireland moves. He says they would have left if it wasn’t for Mahon.

"We had a manager who was so above his level," he explains. "His tactical brain in terms of working things out was phenomenal. Everybody else was just running. We were doing proper stuff."

Right winger Bernard Connolly and his best friend, Brendan Toner had shunned approaches. Connolly was 23 and content working in the family business. It wasn’t worth it.

"The junior scene has gone way down compared to what it was then," he said last week, "You’ve got the likes of Sheriff now who are doing great but there were excellent sides then. Cherry Orchard were unbelievable. I’d like to say we were slightly better. It was probably the best junior team of all-time."

Still, Connolly knew that Bohs would present a formidable challenge. Their left full Martin Duffy was a few years ahead of him at St Kevin’s Boys. "He could have represented Ireland in the 100 metres," he laughed.

Matthews recalls the potent threat of Derek Swan, a cut above the level of front man they would generally encounter. Mahon was looking for attacking inspiration from taxi driver Johnny Murphy, a player that was actually recommended to him by ex-Bohs boss Billy Young after he didn’t make the grade at Dalymount.

They were the classic underdog, but picked up additional supporters. 8,000 fans flocked to Tolka, with Ollie Byrne of Shels ringing Mahon on the morning of the semi-final draw to cut a deal.

On his regular trip up Dorset Street en route to the team gathering at Francis Street, Connolly sensed something was brewing with early birds already gathering at venues near the ground.

"A lot of green and white scarves," he laughs. "But they weren’t Francis scarfs. I don't know if they were Ireland or Shamrock Rovers or Celtic but they were supporting us."

Mahon’s side were well organised, but they were also heartened by an air of Bohemians complacency. "We were ready to take advantage of a lackadaisical approach,” says Matthews.

However, Mahon doesn’t sugarcoat the reality of the match.

"We were very, very lucky to get through," says the 72-year-old. "Bohs had the lion’s share of the play. Gary had one of those days where he played really well. And we defended like dogs.

"We’d had a problems leading up to that game. We weren’t helped in any way by our own league that year, we had a lot of games to play. There was a bug going around too. Martin Kerr, our captain, got out of bed to play against Bohs. Ben Byrne got sick in the dressing room at half-time and we had to take him off. We got a bit of luck but after everything we’d been through, I felt we deserved it."

Mahon sensed Bohemians tension in the early minutes. Their boss Padraig O’Connor, a short term replacement for Young, grew irate as St Francis dug in, perhaps sensing this afternoon would cost him a longer crack at the gig. A bone hard pitch was adding to frustration, as half-time came and went and the missed Bohs opportunities racked up.

"You could see them niggling away at each other," reflects Connolly. "Just little arguments if a pass didn’t come off. We were 100pc concentrated. Not a peep out of us."

After fending off constant pressure, St Francis seized the moment with nine minutes to go. "We caught Bohs with a free kick," says Mahon, the precursor to a passage which saw 38-year-old Kerr clip the ball into the area where Murphy capitalised on chaos to slot home the winner.

"In all fairness, I would say if we’d played Bohs for the next 10 weeks, they’d have beaten us every time," chuckles Connolly.

"They did everything bar score."

He regularly encounters Derek Carroll, a starter for Bohemians on that afternoon, and the match invariably comes up.

"He says he doesn’t want to be in my company because I remind him," laughs Connolly, who remains involved in football with his local club Kilmore Celtic. "He tells me it was the worst day he’d experienced in his whole life."

For the St Francis group, it was close to the opposite. Matthews recalls the sheer mental exhaustion in the dressing room afterwards from being switched on for so long.

Mahon confesses that excitement levels grew when word came through that Bray had shocked hot favourites Derry City in the other semi-final.

His players giddily sang about going to Europe. The rest of the evening is something of a blur, with the Francis Street area thronged with revellers. "Bedlam," Mahon declares. "A lot of people who had parents from in the Liberties connected back with it through our run. They all ended up back there."

Connolly, Toner and their partners eventually slipped away for the relative sanctity of the Aungier House where they were greeted with a round of applause by delighted Shamrock Rovers fans.

On the Monday, as they did throughout that year due to a pact made at the outset, a gang of players met up in Connolly’s local, the Kilmardinny Inn, to debrief. That was the sweetest day, even though they were down to play Lusk 24 hours later.

Connolly’s late father Benny was at the centre of a lot of the social activity in those years, and his son is now a link point for any discussions between the group. He gets the call if there’s information about the well-being of old acquaintances that needs to be communicated.

The last proper meeting of the squad – minus the much missed Terence Hilliard (who passed away in 2011) - was in 2015 at the Aviva for the 25-year anniversary of the final with Covid-19 casting a shadow over any 30-year plans.

That reunion allowed them to revel in another aspect of their voyage that grew weight in the subsequent years. Cobh Ramblers were among their casualties they claimed on their way to the final four.

After a 2-2 draw in Cork, they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners of the replay, a match with trivia value as it was an Irish farewell for Nottingham Forest bound Cobh midfielder Roy Keane. He’d scored in the first meeting.

"A deflection," Matthews clarifies.

Cobh had used Keane as winger, switching him from the right side to the left side at the break.

"Terry Hilliard, lord rest him, marked him in the first half and I marked him in the second half," says Connolly. "You could see he was good but we kept him pretty quiet. We won that match well. And I always remember my Dad saying after ‘You did alright.’

"We got to speak to Roy and Martin O’Neill in 2015 and he was a gentleman. Roy gave a speech at the function and he said he remembered the match well and he said to everybody there to give a round of applause and get on your feet for St Francis.

"I wouldn’t mind but the Bray team were there and they all stood up too. That was the nearest I came to crying because of football."

Some memories will last forever. The magic of the St Francis adventure lingers because there’s a strong chance it will never be replicated.