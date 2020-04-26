| 8.3°C Dublin

'We're every bit as good as yas' - the fairy tale story of the inner city Dublin club that shocked Irish football

The St. Francis team that played Bray Wanderers in the 1990 FAI Cup final. © INPHO / Billy Stickland Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

"The non-leaguers of St Francis in Dublin, 1000/1 outsiders, beat Bohemians of the Premier Division to reach the cup final ... oh to have been a publican in Dublin’s Liberties last night."

Thirty years have passed since the Monday morning sports bulletin on Sky News detailed the exploits of a team from the Leinster Senior League, a tale that captured the imagination of a city, a country, and further afield.

The unlikely progression of St Francis to the FAI Cup final attracted national curiosity but in essence it was a Dublin story.