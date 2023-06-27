‘We’re doing unbelievably well’ – Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell responds to critics after Saints draw

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell suggests some may need a reality check when discussing expectations for his side, who he says is doing “unbelievably well” this season.

Last night, for the fourth game running, the Lilywhites came from behind to earn a result as they levelled late on to hold St Patrick’s Athletic to a draw at Oriel Park.

It was the 16th time in 23 games so far this term where O’Donnell watched his side go behind, and despite being a man down following Rayhaan Tulloch’s sending off, Dundalk got themselves back in the contest as Daniel Kelly’s late strike saw them go to within three points off second placed Derry City.

But after conceding their 30th goal of the season, the same amount they shipped across the whole of 2022, O’Donnell defended his side’s efforts and insists the league table speaks for itself.

“Did anyone think it was going to be smooth, in regards to the off season we had and the profile and age of our players,” said O’Donnell, following the 1-1 draw against his former employers.

“I think we’re doing unbelievably well to be honest with you. What can get lost in it is the Dundalk of previous years and that success.

"Let's call a spade a spade, where did Dundalk come two seasons ago? (sixth), with how big of a budget and what calibre of players? Ready-made winners.

“I think there definitely needs to be a reality check in terms of where we’re at. We’re fourth, three points behind second. That speaks for itself.

"The narrative can be a little bit different with other clubs, and just because of our past it can be a little bit different here. If we are judging it in isolation, the club and its players on its merits, last year we came third, level on points with Derry.

"This year we are right up in amongst the mix with all these teams, ready-made teams. I think the players are doing brilliantly.”

A win on Monday night would have taken Dundalk level on points with Derry City and St Pat’s, and O’Donnell feels his side did enough to deserve those three points.

“We should have won the game, we just need to be more consistent,” said O’Donnell, with Dundalk hosting champions Shamrock Rovers this Friday.

“In the first half-hour, I thought we could have been more like how we finished the game. In the last 40 minutes I thought we were sensational and dominated the game with 10 men, and should have won.

“We have that (a never say die attitude). We have gone behind in 16 games, but obviously we need to stop doing that.”

St Pat’s boss Jon Daly said that while he was relatively pleased with his side’s display at Oriel Park, the contest should have been put to bed in the second half, while he also reflected on Noah Lewis’ late error which allowed Kelly to pounce and equalise.

“It got hooked over the top and our defenders jogged instead of sprinting back to deal with the situation. If you do that, strikers will hound you down. Kelly did that and managed to slip it under Dean (Lyness) into the net,” said Daly, after his side were denied an eight win in 10 games.

“I think it’s clear he (Lewis) has made an error. He did very well in the last game (against Shelbourne), got a lot of plaudits and for large parts against Dundalk he did very well.

"It’s a harsh learning curve for him that when the ball goes in behind, you can’t just jog back, you have to sprint and do the hard yards.

"He has to learn quickly. It’s like anybody, if you don’t learn you’ll end up out of the team very quickly.”

“When Dundalk went down to 10 men I thought we had some good chances to finish the game off and we didn’t take them,” added Daly, with the Saints next in action against UCD this Friday.

“(Nathan) Shepperd made a great save from Conor Carty, and we had another couple of situations which we didn’t execute well enough.

"We knew Dundalk would stay in the game, they did and took their goal well from a mistake from us.

"It was kind of end to end (late on), they were pushing for the win and we were trying to get a winner.

"A draw is probably a fair result but it should have been out of sight before they got anywhere near our goal.”