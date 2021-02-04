‘We’re a really strong group’ – Bradley says Rovers can deal with big-name departures and pandemic issues

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley at the launch of Bank of Ireland as Associate Sponsors of the League of Ireland. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley hopes his Shamrock Rovers side can follow the example of Manchester City and not let the lack of pre-season friendlies distract them from the challenge of their title defence.

And while the Hoops boss hopes to add one more player to his squad, he feels the gaps left by departed players Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff can be coped with, as the champions face up to a challenge from rivals over a full season in 2021, in contrast to the 18-game season last year.

Speaking today to announce the arrival on board of Bank of Ireland as associate sponsors of the SSE Airtricity League on a three-year deal, Bradley says his side's pre-season training is well underway.

New arrival Chris McCann is now with the group having completed a 14-day quarantine following his return to his native Dublin from England, as other new signings like Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare and Danny Mandroiu also bed in.

Since the end of last season a number of players have left, with the main absentees being Byrne and McEneff.

“You don’t want to lose good players but there has been interest for quite some time and that’s the league we’re in. When you’re successful, people want what you have," Bradley said.

The league kicks off on March 19th but, as of now, there is no possibility for clubs to arrange pre-season friendlies, though that option may arise if government restrictions are eased in the coming weeks.

“I think we’ve got to wait and see how the pandemic pans out and how the government see it in a few weeks' time," says Bradley.

"There is no point in trying to predict what will happen. Right now can we play games? No, but I think that is understandable given where the country is.

"Would we like a normal pre-season? Of course we would, but we’re not in a normal time, we've got to adjust and get on with it, it is what it is.

"If we can’t play games we can’t play. Manchester City didn’t have one pre-season friendly and they look unstoppable this year.

"The FAI and the League and the Government are working hard to make sure that the league gets going, that’s the main concern. I don’t think we should be too wrapped up on if we have friendlies.”

But he is adamant that a full 36-game season has to take place. Last year 18 games were cut from the campaign when the league resumed in July, as only some clubs wanted a longer, 27-game season as the majority opted for the 18-match schedule.

"We were one of the teams last year that wanted a full calendar. It didn’t happen, hopefully this year it can. If we do things like every club did last year, the clubs were fantastic, then I can’t see why we can't finish out the season," Bradley says.

He lost midfielders Jack Byrne, to APOEL, and Aaron McEneff, to Hearts, since the end of last season, Byrne exiting on a free transfer while Rovers pocketed €200,000 for McEneff and Bradley says the departures were unavoidable due to financial circumstances but that his side will cope.

"We plan for things months down the road. There has been interest in Aaron for a long long time, from a number of clubs. The job is always to plan for the next season, we’re a really strong group, a strong squad," he said.

"We've lost some good players, no doubt about that, a good international (Byrne) and one that will be an international (McEneff), that’s the way it goes in this country, especially when you are successful. That’s what happens.

"We’ve got to get on with it, we’ve lost Graham Burke, Gavin (Bazunu), Trevor (Clarke), Aaron (McEneff). We've sold a lot of players since I've been here and that will continue to be the case going forward.

Read More

"I think we've got to understand, when we got Jack, he was struggling, he was lost. He’s an Irish international now. We did some good work with Jack, he did some good work with us, there are offers on the table that we just can't compete with.

"We’ll maybe try and add one more, but if it’s the right one. We won’t just take one in to have a number. This group is more than ready. We’ll have to work hard but it’ll be nice being the team that everyone wants to beat but it’s been that way for some time," Bradley added.

*Bank of Ireland is a new associate sponsor of the League of Ireland on a three-year deal, covering the Men’s Divisions, the Women’s National League, the FAI Cups and the launch of a More Than A Club programme

Online Editors