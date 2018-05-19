'We'd be looking to get a small bit of revenge' - Gary Rogers gunning for Waterford

DUNDALK goalkeeper Gary Rogers is looking forward to another crack at Waterford after a run of three straight wins to erase the memory of their grim night on Suirside at the start of this month.

The league leaders suffered a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Waterford in a game that was overshadowed by a broken leg for Stephen O'Donnell which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Stephen Kenny's side have responded with victories against Sligo Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians in a seven day period. They play Waterford again on Monday - it's a game that has been brought forward from July due to Dundalk's European commitments - and Rogers admits there is a sense of unfinished business.

However, he is also wary of a wounded animal. While Dundalk enjoyed victory at Bohemians last night, Waterford lost 6-3 at home to Limerick in a chaotic affair and they now sit third in the table - seven behind the Louth club. "We'd be looking to get a small bit of revenge for the defeat down there," said Rogers. "The biggest thing to come out of that night was Stevie's injury which was devastating for him.

"You never like to see someone conceding six when they are playing you next. You'd imagine they will be hurting and they are a good side - but we are a good side and we'll be looking to take the maximum points. You saw players coming off the bench last night and contributing to the game so hopefully we'll be in good shape for Monday." That squad depth has allowed Dundalk to negotiate a busy run of fixtures. Hungarian Krisztian Adorjan made a positive impact off the bench at Dalymount Park, and Rogers feels that Dundalk have the ability to change their team without being weakened.

"I think when you play 11 v 11 in training, you wouldn't know who would win," said the Meathman. "That's a testament to the quality we have. And you look at Karolis Chvedukas, who has come back into training this week (after an ankle injury). He's a full Lithuanian international who will come into the reckoning. We'll be hoping to make it pay that we've got such a good squad."

Online Editors