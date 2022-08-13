‘We won’t take any game for granted’ – Pearl Slattery ready for Treaty as Shels get ready for Champions League

It's "exciting times" at Tolka Park this season, says Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery, as the Reds host Treaty United on Saturday (2.0) before embarking on their Champions League campaign.

The champions sit five points clear at the top of the Women's National League ahead of the visit of the Limerick outfit, whom they defeated 10-0 last month. Saturday marks the final league game before Noel King's side depart for Slovenia, to take on ZNK Pomurje in round one on Thursday. Before attention turns to their first European action since 2017, Slattery says they're not taking Treaty for granted.

"Treaty have a very young squad and I have a lot of respect for them," said Slattery.

"We beat them by a large margin the last time, but it's not ideal. You don't really want to see that in the league. We have a lot of girls who started that game who sit on the bench, and are trying to get into the starting 11. They want to make their mark, so how do you tell those girls to slow down? We’re going in as favourites and we won't take any game for granted."

The Reds come into the league clash off the back of a thrilling FAI Cup quarter-final win against rivals Peamount United. Despite finding themselves 2-0 down after 13 minutes, Shels impressively came back to win 3-2 to book a semi-final date with neighbours Bohemians.

"It was a Dublin derby, so you're not sure what way it’ll go," added the Shelbourne captain.

"It was a brilliant cup tie. We were 2-0 down after 13 minutes and you are thinking ‘oh my God.’ We only know one way and that's not to give up. We were delighted to hold onto the lead, and now have another derby to look forward to with Bohemians."