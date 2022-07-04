‘We will give our all’ – Hibernians midfielder Vella braced for Shamrock Rovers test as they seek to avenge Euro loss

Maltese side Hibernians are still sore from their last experience with an Irish team, as midfielder Dunstan Vella reflected on the “injustice” they suffered from Irish officials last August.

A League of Ireland team of officials found themselves at the centre of controversy when Hibernians exited the Europa Conference League to Riga.

The Maltese side were denied a 2-0 aggregate lead by the offside flag, before Riga’s 96th minute strike forced extra-time. Two Hibernians players were sent off before extra-time for their protests, as was their manager Stefano Sanderra.

“There were things during the game that I’ve never seen in my life,” said the 26-year-old, at a press conference in Tallaght Stadium.

“In a game you can have bad decisions, but for both teams. In that game the bad decisions were only against us. We should have passed that round.”

Hibernians fell apart in extra-time, lost 4-1 on aggregate and were left furious with Hennessy as they missed out on a first ever European play-off.

The club lodged an official complaint to UEFA in the aftermath.

Read More

The controversy has severely impacted Hibernians' preparations for Tuesday night’s clash, as they have four players plus Sanderra suspended. The club have drafted in two new centre-backs, but Vella says they won’t let it affect them.

“We know they are one of the best teams in Ireland. We all know the strength of your team. We will give our all. It’s going to be a different game. We’re not going to let this episode affect us,” he said.

The Maltese outfit are currently in pre-season, having won their 13th league title last season. Winger Jurgen Degabriele accepts they are at a disadvantage in terms of match fitness.

“We have to be cautious because they are a very good team,” the 25-year-old said.

"They are in their peak of the season. We finished in May and only started pre-season three weeks ago. That’s something to think about. We play our game with discipline, do our best to get a result and then go back home.”