Waterford FC owner Richard Forrest has broken his silence on the saga which has seen manager Marc Bircham dramatically axed by the club just three days before a promotion/relegation playoff, saying he had "no option" but to make a change in the dugout.

This morning Bircham, who had been at the helm at the RSC since May, tweeted to say he had been suspended by the club after a discussion last night by text message with the owner, and the Blues responded promptly to Bircham's tweet, by stating they had "terminated the contract of Marc Bircham".

Former Canada international Bircham spoke briefly to local radio today, saying: "I just found out on social media that they terminated the contract. Nobody has contacted me whatsoever".

Now, Forrest, who took over control of the club from previous owner Lee Power in the summer, said he was "backed into a corner".

"Since I arrived in Waterford my full and total commitment has been to unite the club and build a Waterford FC we can all be proud of," he said in a statement issued by the club.

"I am extremely disappointed to have had to make this tough decision we did today especially given the huge match we have facing us on Friday.

"I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long term best interests of the club.

“I would have only made this decision when left with no other option and I take no personal satisfaction from it.

"Therefore, it would not be right for me to comment any further on the above as we now need to put all our energy into Friday's game and have the squad fully focused.

"The club would like to thank Marc for the great job he has done for us and wish him all the best for the future."

Waterford play UCD in a one-legged playoff in Richmond Park on Friday, with a place in next season's Premier Division up for grabs.