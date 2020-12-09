'We want to finish on a high and prove ourselves against established Premier League and international players'

Recent form and past history in European competition are both roadblocks for Dundalk as they prepare for the last hurrah in a season of upheavals as they prepare to face Arsenal tomorrow night.

But Lilywhites defender Sean Gannon reckons that his side, entering the game on a high thanks to their FAI Cup final win at the same Lansdowne Road venue on Sunday, can make the most of their final chance to earn a point in the competition by cutting out the errors which have proved to be their downfall in Europe since they reached the group stage.

It's their final game of 2020 and, with 18 players out of contract, it could also be a last sighting of key players in a Dundalk shirt, depending on the outcome of contract talks and the imminent arrival of Jim Magilton as Director of Football.

Contracts aside, there is obviously a game to be played by the FAI Cup holders against the FA Cup winners. The odds are clearly stacked against the Co Louth club as they have yet to pick up a point in five matches in the group stage of the Europa League, one of only three clubs in the competition without a point. And they are also seeking to do something which no Irish club has done in 24 games across 63 years of UEFA competition, since Shamrock Rovers played the Busby Babes months before the Munich tragedy: beat an English club over 90 minutes.

"There are a lot of incentives for us. We have no points on board in the group and we're not proud of that, we are in this to compete, not just be here. We have been unlucky at certain moments, we have created our own problems at other moments, things haven't gone for us in the group stages," says defender Gannon, one of those players out of contract.

"We know the history, that an Irish club has never beaten a team from England in 60-odd years. We are playing against a top European club, a club known around the world. But it's great to be able to pit yourself against these players and a club like that. It's a tough challenge but a great way to finish the season, playing Arsenal in Dublin with points at stake.

"We have had a few games where we were not far away from a result but fell short, we want to finish on a high and prove ourselves against established Premier League and international players.

"It's a frustration that we might look back on the group and see the points that got away from us, so tomorrow is a chance to put that right," he told independent.ie.

With the Gunners already assured of a place in the knockout phase, Mikel Arteta can afford to rest his squad and make as many changes as he likes, having already rested key players for their game at home to Dundalk, where the London side won 3-0.

"Even their second-choice players are internationals, we know that," says Gannon, who only played 30 minutes of that game, as a sub.

"But we were well in the game right up until Arsenal scored two before half time. I didn't start but the lads who played that night were exceptional in their discipline and their quality on the ball, we played some really good stuff until they went ahead, Patrick McEleney had a chance and we were playing well.

"A lot of the time Arsenal were keeping the ball but not going anywhere, they try to wear you down by moving you all over the pitch, so it's all about concentration and discipline. We showed our quality up until they scored, the first goal from Nketiah killed us.

"We know that mistakes at this level are punished: I include myself in that with the penalty at home to Molde, but we are frustrated with the goals we've given away in Europe. We have had flashes of good play in all the games, we came out on the wrong side of a 4-3 in Vienna we had the lead at home to Molde.

"We have been in all of the games, obviously Arsenal is a big ask but we feel we have an opportunity here, it's been an up and down season, there's no escaping that but this is a chance to finish on a high, we started the week with the Cup win and we definitely have one more game left in us.

"We're playing a top European side in a competitive game in our national stadium in the last game of the season, that's something to embrace, not fear."

