Robyn Heatherington and Roisin Jacob during an Athlone Town women's team training session at the Athlone Town Stadium in Athlone, Westmeath. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

THE men's team have found 2020 to be a struggle with just one point from five games for Athlone Town to date.

But the newly-established women's side are determined to make a go of things in the first season in the Women's National League. The delayed 2020 season kicked off last weekend, home wins for Shelbourne, Peamount United and Wexford Youths as Galway and DLR Waves played out a draw.

With only nine teams in the league, one club will have a weekend off every week and as Athlone Town, debutants at this level, were inactive last weekend, they make their debuts at home to Wexford on Saturday night (7pm).

"I want people to realise that we are not just a new team in the league, we have some great players and I want Wexford to realise that after playing us. We're not a walkover, we're a proper team and we're here to get points off them," says Athlone winger Robyn Heatherington.

"There are a few nerves among the girls but we're really excited. We want to get stuck in and we want people to know that Athlone will be a team to be reckoned with."

Competition within the league is natural but there's also rivalry in the Athlone squad, between Robyn and her twin sister Allie, the sisters trying to juggle their Athlone Town duties with a hockey career (Allie is an U18 hockey international) as well as preparing for next year's Leaving Cert.

"Absolutely everything between my sister and I is a competition. We're always asking 'who's better at football and who's better at hockey?' At the moment, she is ahead with hockey. I would say that I gravitate more towards the soccer," says Robyn.

"I'm left-footed and Allie is right. Sometimes [manager] Tommy Hewitt asks us to switch wings because you can cut inside and catch the defender off-guard.

"I play hockey as well but I prefer soccer. We've been quite lucky in that we play hockey in Dublin with Old Alexander as it is on at different times to the soccer. So I've been able to keep up the hockey but I'm going into my Leaving Cert so I don't know what is going to happen with trying to juggle my studies and everything else."

WNL Fixtures:

Today: Bohemians v Galway WFC (Oscar Traynor Centre, 2.00); DLR Waves v Shelbourne (UCD Bowl, 6.30); Athlone Town v Wexford Youths (Athlone Town Stadium, 7.00).

Tomorrow: Cork City v Peamount United (Bishopstown, 2.00)

Online Editors