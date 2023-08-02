‘We understand we risk losing a player for nothing’ – Rovers boss Stephen Bradley insists no fire-sale of Jack Byrne

Stephen Bradley is adamant that Ireland international Jack Byrne – currently being assessed by a specialist in London over his knee injury – will see out the season with the Hoops despite their expected early exit from European competition.

Byrne, who is out of contract with the Hoops at the end of the year, was the subject of a significant six-figure bid from MLS side Charlotte in May, an offer which Rovers rejected mainly on the basis of having him available for what they hoped would be a long run in Europe and a repeat of the group stage football which they enjoyed last year.

But unless they can somehow overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie with Ferencvaros, a mission impossible, the Hoops’ European season will end on Thursday night.

Byrne will not feature against the Hungarians as medics try to get to the root of his knee issue, leaving Bradley without the services of key men Byrne, Neil Farrugia, Trevor Clarke and Rory Gaffney for the Ferencvaros tie but Bradley insists there will be no last-minute sale of Byrne once their Euro exit is confirmed.

"I don't think there is any danger, the board made their stance clear a few months back and I haven't heard anything to say that that's changed," Bradley said today, before the final training session ahead of the second leg with Ferencvaros, when asked if there was a prospect of Byrne being sold to bring in some cash now instead of losing him on a free at the end of the year.

“We understand as a club that you run the risk of losing a player at the end of the season for nothing and you make the decision fully aware of that fact, but nothing would have changed in this window had he been fit or not, he will see out the season. That was always going to be the case once we made that decision in May.”

Bradley admits that the absence of Byrne, Gaffney, Farrugia and Clarke was felt in their European ties.

“If you look at the key players who are missing it's frustrating not to have them players with them attributes, we know their importance, Neil and Trevor's pace and Jack's ability, Rory gives us what he gives us so it's frustrating but that's football, players get injured, you have to deal with it and get on with it,” he added.

"I don't like making excuses but if we'd had Neil and Trevor available for the Icelandic game, you really fancy your chances, if you knew what could hurt them, we lacked that in that moment in time, we lacked that pace and direct style of play, I have no doubt it would have been different but it is what it is, you get injuries and it's up to us to work around them, make sure the squad and the team get through situations like that.

“We didn't against the Icelandic team but if we'd had those two players available, it becomes a different game.”